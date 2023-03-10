Fosters Freeze
Initial investment
$178K - $1M
Units as of 2022
64 8% over 3 years
Fosters Freeze was founded in 1946 by George Foster under the name Foster’s Old Fashioned Freeze. What originally started as a soft-serve ice cream and dessert joint soon became Fosters Freeze. Later, the brand added milkshakes, burgers, fries, parfaits, sandwiches, and mixed-flavor cones called twisters, making it a truly homely, family-type outfit. 

So popular is the Fosters Freeze franchise that it inspired a Beach Boys song and cameoed in several movies, most notably the 1994 cult classic Pulp Fiction.

Since 2015, Neal and Nimesh Dahya have run Fosters Freeze, looking to spread the familiar, fun, and awe-inspiring delight that has become synonymous with the brand over the years. No longer willing to confine themselves to just California, the Dahya brothers are now looking to develop even more franchises all over the United States.

Why You May Want To Start a Fosters Freeze Franchise

With Fosters Freeze, you may get an established supply chain which translates to quality control and price stability. As a franchisee, you may be protected from price fluctuations, which could give you the security you need to plan for the future and grow. Foster Freeze’s flagship model could allow franchisees to exploit a wide range of real estate opportunities, from stand-alone units, to co-located or confections restaurants offering drive-thru and walk-up service. 

Fosters Freeze is looking for franchisees with strong leadership and organizational skills who are passionate about giving their community a classic, nostalgic experience with outstanding service. Franchisees should also be hardworking, motivated, and willing to follow a proven franchise system.  

What Might Make a Fosters Freeze Franchise a Good Choice?

Opening a Fosters Freeze franchise could offer a more predictable outcome than investing in a completely new brand that may struggle to thrive in an already crowded and competitive industry.

To be part of the Fosters Freeze team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company’s set net worth and liquid capital requirements.

How To Open a Fosters Freeze Franchise

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement with Fosters Freeze, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the Fosters Freeze franchising team questions.

Franchisees may expect support and advice from industry veterans from the very minute pen meets paper. Franchisees will benefit from over 70 years of Fosters Freeze’s streamlined operating experience, from site selection and design to equipment acquisition and field assistance. 

New franchisees may enjoy multiple weeks of comprehensive training with senior management. This could help kickstart your Fosters Freeze franchise with all necessary knowledge, from technology to hiring personnel.

It may be a good idea to speak with an attorney or financial advisor to ensure that you have the necessary financial resources to own and operate a Fosters Freeze franchise.

Company Overview

About Fosters Freeze

Industry
Food
Related Categories
Ice Cream, Hamburgers
Founded
1946
Parent Company
Fosters Freeze Int'l. LLC
Leadership
Nimesh Dahya, Head of Global Business Development
Corporate Address
14071 Peyton Dr., #2697
Chino Hills, CA 91709
Social
Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram

Business Overview

Franchising Since
1946 (77 years)
# of employees at HQ
5
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees worldwide.

This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states: Alaska, Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maine, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont, West Virginia, Wyoming

# of Units
64 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Fosters Freeze franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$45,000
Initial Investment
$178,000 - $1,009,000
Net Worth Requirement
$600,000 - $2,500,000
Cash Requirement
$150,000 - $2,000,000
Veteran Incentives
10% off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
4%/8%
Ad Royalty Fee
to 3%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
91 hours
Classroom Training
69 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Meetings & Conventions
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
10
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
