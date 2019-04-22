There are no Videos in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.
There are no Articles in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.
There are no Podcasts in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.
2010
2018 (1 Years)
130 W. 37th St., 2nd Fl.
New York, NY 10018
George Tenedios
$633,000 - $1,503,500
$1,500,000
$400,000
$45,000 - $45,000
6%
1-3%
10% off franchise fee
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
Loyalty program/app
41 hours
29 hours
20 - 30