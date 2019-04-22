fresh&co
Healthful food
About
Founded

2010

Franchising Since

2018 (1 Years)

Corporate Address

130 W. 37th St., 2nd Fl.
New York, NY 10018

CEO

George Tenedios

Financial Requirements
Initial Investment

$633,000 - $1,503,500

Net-worth Requirement

$1,500,000

Liquid Cash Requirement

$400,000

Ongoing Fees
Initial Franchise Fee

$45,000 - $45,000

Ongoing Royalty Fee

6%

Ad Royalty Fee

1-3%

Financing Options
Veteran Incentives

10% off franchise fee

Support Options
Ongoing Support

Newsletter

Meetings/Conventions

Grand Opening

Online Support

Security/Safety Procedures

Field Operations

Site Selection

Proprietary Software

Franchisee Intranet Platform

Marketing Support

Ad Templates

National Media

Regional Advertising

Social media

SEO

Website development

Email marketing

Loyalty program/app

On-The-Job Training:

41 hours

Classroom Training:

29 hours

Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:

20 - 30

Cost
Initial Investment: Low - $633,000 High - $1,503,500
Units
+20.0%+3 UNITS (1 Year) +50.0%+6 UNITS (3 Years)

Units (Locations)

Where Seeking Franchisees:

Franchisor is seeking new franchise units worldwide.
