Frios Gourmet Pops
Popsicles
Founded
2014
Franchising Since
2018 (0 Years)
Corporate Address
4618 Airport Rd.
Rainbow City, AL 35906
CEO
Andy Harp
Initial Investment ⓘ
$63,550 - $185,950
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$75,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$35,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$23,500 - $23,500
Ongoing Royalty Fee
5%
Ad Royalty Fee
$1.65K/yr.
Frios Gourmet Pops has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable
Veteran Incentives
10% off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Loyalty program/app
On-The-Job Training:
4 hours
Classroom Training:
4 hours