- 2023 Franchise 500 Rank
-
N/R Not ranked last year
- Initial investment
-
$66K - $173K
- Units as of 2022
-
47 42.4% over 3 years
Frios Gourmet Pops is a mobile-based popsicle franchise. You can find Frios Gourmet Pops as a storefront or kiosk, primarily freezer push carts, or a Tie-Dye Frios Mobile truck.
Founded in 2014 in Alabama, the company started franchising in 2018. Frios Gourmet Pops specializes in gourmet popsicles that come in unique and classic flavors.
Using minimal ingredients, Frios Gourmet Pops makes vegan and gluten-free fruit-based popsicles, ice cream popsicles, and daring flavors like its pickle popsicles. Some popsicles may have pieces of cookies or candy inside of them.
There are more than 40 Frios Gourmet Pops franchises located throughout the United States.
Why You May Want to Start a Frios Gourmet Pops Franchise
An ideal Frios Gourmet Pops franchisee could be someone who wants the chance to run their own business and likes the idea of working on the road. Franchisees typically want to work outside of the corporate lifestyle and gain more control over their daily schedule. This attitude seems to work particularly well with the company's philosophy of being yourself, but not by yourself.
The company builds various business models around the flexibility and freedom of working for yourself with several franchise options. People who aren't ready to retire yet but need a change in pace, franchisees looking for a young and modern spin on business, or those looking for an exciting and fun way to build a business may find a Frios Gourmet Pops franchise a good investment choice.
Frios Gourmet Pops has been ranked in Entrepreneur's Franchise 500. This ranking is based on an evaluation of more than 150 data points in the areas of costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability.
What Might Make a Frios Gourmet Pops Franchise a Good Choice?
Apart from the standard ice cream or soft serve/frozen yogurt franchises, Frios Gourmet Pops enters the frozen treats industry with a new angle: popsicles. This alone could give it the appearance of a one-of-a-kind franchise opportunity.
Another thing that may make the franchise unique is its different business models. A franchisee typically has the option to choose which model is best for them and their market area. However, the company is mobile-focused and seems like a better option for those interested in a mobile business.
How To Open a Frios Gourmet Pops Franchise
To be part of the Frios Gourmet Pops team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.
Before you begin the franchising process, you should look into your market and consider how well a Frios Gourmet Pops franchise would do. One question in particular to ask yourself is whether your climate would allow for year-round business. If you are located in an area that has harsh winters, you may want to keep that in mind.
You should also research the company and compile a list of questions to ask a Frios Gourmet Pops franchise representative. The company will provide ongoing support as you start and run your business.
Company Overview
About Frios Gourmet Pops
- Industry
- Food
- Founded
- 2014
- Leadership
- Cliff Kennedy, CEO
- Corporate Address
-
1201 W. I-65 Service Rd. N.
Mobile, AL 36618
Business Overview
- Franchising Since
- 2018 (5 years)
- # of employees at HQ
- 6
- Where seeking
-
This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.
- # of Units
- 47 (as of 2022)
Information for Franchisees
Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Frios Gourmet Pops franchise.
Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees
Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.
- Initial Franchise Fee
- $17,000
Definition: The initial fee paid to a franchisor to join their system
What you need to know: Found in Item 5 of the FDD, this may be a flat fee, or may vary based on territory size, experience, or other factors.The franchise fee is an up-front (one-time) cost that a new franchisee pays to the franchisor. This fee is usually due at the signing of the franchise agreement and covers the right to use the franchisor's trademarks, name, and related business systems.
- Initial Investment
- $66,260 - $172,770
Definition: The total amount necessary to begin operation of the franchise
What you need to know: The initial investment includes the franchise fee, along with other startup expenses such as real estate, equipment, supplies, business licenses, and working capital. This is outlined in a chart in Item 7 of the FDD, showing a range of possible costs from low to high.
- Net Worth Requirement
- $250,000
Definition: The minimum net worth you must have in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company
What you need to know: Net worth is the value of a person's assets minus liabilities. Assets include cash, stocks, retirement accounts, and real estate. Liabilities include items like mortgages, car payments, and credit card debt.
- Cash Requirement
- $75,000
Definition: The minimum liquid capital you must have available in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company.
- Veteran Incentives
- 10% off franchise fee
Definition: A discount or other incentive offered to military veterans who buy a franchise with this company.
- Royalty Fee
- $400/mo.
Definition: A ongoing fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis.
What you need to know: Most franchisors require franchisees to pay an ongoing royalty fee, which is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD. This fee is typically a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales, but may also be a flat weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Ad Royalty Fee
- $125/mo.
Definition: An going fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis to support advertising or marketing efforts.
What you need to know: This may also be called advertising fee, marketing fee, brand fund fee, and more, but the basic purpose is the same-- to support promotion of the brand systemwide. As with the royalty fee, it is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD, and can be a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales or a weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Term of Agreement
- 7 years
Definition: The length of time your franchise agreement will last.
What you need to know: Franchise terms are typically anywhere from 5 to 20 years in length, but are sometimes instead dependent on factors such as the term of your lease. Once your term is up, you may have the option to renew your agreement, typically for a smaller fee than the original franchise fee.
- Is franchise term renewable?
- Yes
Financing Options
Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.
- Third Party Financing
- Frios Gourmet Pops has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Training & Support Offered
Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.
- On-The-Job Training
- 7 hours
- Classroom Training
- 13.5 hours
- Ongoing Support
-
Purchasing Co-opsMeetings & ConventionsGrand OpeningOnline SupportSecurity & Safety ProceduresLease NegotiationField OperationsSite Selection
- Marketing Support
-
Co-op AdvertisingAd TemplatesNational MediaRegional AdvertisingSocial MediaSEOWebsite DevelopmentEmail MarketingLoyalty Program/App
Operations
Additional details about running this franchise.
- Is absentee ownership allowed?
- No
Definition: Absentee ownership means that the franchisee does not actively work in the franchise business or manage day-to-day operations.
- Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
- Yes
Definition: The business can be run from your home and/or a vehicle, and it is not necessary to have a retail facility, office space, or warehouse.
- Can this franchise be run part time?
- Yes
Definition: This business can be run by the owner on a part-time basis (less than 40 hours per week) and/or as a side business; it is not necessary for the business to be open/run full-time.
- # of employees required to run
- 2-10
- Are exclusive territories available?
- Yes
Definition: An exclusive territory is a fixed area in which you are given the right to operate and in which no other units of the same franchise may be opened.
What you need to know: Territory size may be based on factors such as radius, population size, zip codes, and more. Details can be found in Item 12 of the FDD.
Franchise 500 Ranking History
Compare where Frios Gourmet Pops landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.
Additional Rankings
Curious to know where Frios Gourmet Pops ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.
