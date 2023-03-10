Frios Gourmet Pops

Frios Gourmet Pops

Frozen pops
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
Initial investment
$66K - $173K
Units as of 2022
47 42.4% over 3 years
Frios Gourmet Pops is a mobile-based popsicle franchise. You can find Frios Gourmet Pops as a storefront or kiosk, primarily freezer push carts, or a Tie-Dye Frios Mobile truck.

Founded in 2014 in Alabama, the company started franchising in 2018. Frios Gourmet Pops specializes in gourmet popsicles that come in unique and classic flavors.

Using minimal ingredients, Frios Gourmet Pops makes vegan and gluten-free fruit-based popsicles, ice cream popsicles, and daring flavors like its pickle popsicles. Some popsicles may have pieces of cookies or candy inside of them.

There are more than 40 Frios Gourmet Pops franchises located throughout the United States.

Why You May Want to Start a Frios Gourmet Pops Franchise

An ideal Frios Gourmet Pops franchisee could be someone who wants the chance to run their own business and likes the idea of working on the road. Franchisees typically want to work outside of the corporate lifestyle and gain more control over their daily schedule. This attitude seems to work particularly well with the company's philosophy of being yourself, but not by yourself. 

The company builds various business models around the flexibility and freedom of working for yourself with several franchise options. People who aren't ready to retire yet but need a change in pace, franchisees looking for a young and modern spin on business, or those looking for an exciting and fun way to build a business may find a Frios Gourmet Pops franchise a good investment choice.

Frios Gourmet Pops has been ranked in Entrepreneur's Franchise 500. This ranking is based on an evaluation of more than 150 data points in the areas of costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability.

What Might Make a Frios Gourmet Pops Franchise a Good Choice?

Apart from the standard ice cream or soft serve/frozen yogurt franchises, Frios Gourmet Pops enters the frozen treats industry with a new angle: popsicles. This alone could give it the appearance of a one-of-a-kind franchise opportunity. 

Another thing that may make the franchise unique is its different business models. A franchisee typically has the option to choose which model is best for them and their market area. However, the company is mobile-focused and seems like a better option for those interested in a mobile business.

How To Open a Frios Gourmet Pops Franchise

To be part of the Frios Gourmet Pops team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.

Before you begin the franchising process, you should look into your market and consider how well a Frios Gourmet Pops franchise would do. One question in particular to ask yourself is whether your climate would allow for year-round business. If you are located in an area that has harsh winters, you may want to keep that in mind.

You should also research the company and compile a list of questions to ask a Frios Gourmet Pops franchise representative. The company will provide ongoing support as you start and run your business.

Company Overview

About Frios Gourmet Pops

Industry
Food
Related Categories
Miscellaneous Frozen Desserts, Ices, Ice Cream, Miscellaneous Quick-Service Restaurants, Miscellaneous Food/Beverage Businesses
Founded
2014
Leadership
Cliff Kennedy, CEO
Corporate Address
1201 W. I-65 Service Rd. N.
Mobile, AL 36618
Social
Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram

Business Overview

Franchising Since
2018 (5 years)
# of employees at HQ
6
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.

# of Units
47 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Frios Gourmet Pops franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$17,000
Initial Investment
$66,260 - $172,770
Net Worth Requirement
$250,000
Cash Requirement
$75,000
Veteran Incentives
10% off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
$400/mo.
Ad Royalty Fee
$125/mo.
Term of Agreement
7 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
Frios Gourmet Pops has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
7 hours
Classroom Training
13.5 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Meetings & Conventions
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
Yes
Can this franchise be run part time?
Yes
# of employees required to run
2-10
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where Frios Gourmet Pops landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Additional Rankings

Curious to know where Frios Gourmet Pops ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.

New

Ranked #37 in 2022

Top New Franchises
Award

Ranked #1 in Miscellaneous Frozen Desserts in 2021

Best of the Best
Food

Ranked #6 in Miscellaneous Frozen Desserts in 2022

Top Food Franchises

