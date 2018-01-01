Fuzziwig's Candy Factory Inc.
Self-serve bulk candy
Founded
1996
Franchising Since
2002 (16 Years)
Corporate Address
656 Main Ave.
Durango, CO 81301
CEO
Don Grueser
Initial Investment ⓘ
$184,000 - $363,350
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$400,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$75,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$30,000 - $30,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
6%
Fuzziwig's Candy Factory Inc. has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
On-The-Job Training:
7-10 days
Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:
6