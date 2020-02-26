2008
2009 (11 Years)
7700 E. Arapahoe Rd., #270
Centennial, CO 80112
James Park
Garbanzo Mediterranean Grill LLC
$387,400 - $783,967
$1,000,000
$400,000
$30,000 - $30,000
5%
1.26%
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Grand Opening
Field Operations
Site Selection
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
Social media
Website development
Email marketing
Loyalty program/app
207 hours
8 hours
