Generator Supercenter Franchising Inc.
Generator sales, installation, and service
Founded
2005
Franchising Since
2017 (1 Years)
Corporate Address
23123 State Hwy. 249
Tomball, TX 77375
CEO
Stephen Cruise
Parent Company
Generator Supercenter Inc.
Initial Investment ⓘ
$424,500 - $825,500
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$500,000 - $1,000,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$150,000 - $400,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$50,000 - $50,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
3-6%
Generator Supercenter Franchising Inc. offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee, accounts receivable, payroll
Generator Supercenter Franchising Inc. has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: startup costs, equipment, inventory
Veteran Incentives
5% off franchise fee, reduced royalty fee
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
On-The-Job Training:
37 hours
Classroom Training:
29 hours
Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:
4