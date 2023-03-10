Generator Supercenter was founded in 2005 in Texas. Generator Supercenter supplies high-quality generators and turnkey installations with the help of a qualified team to provide repairs and maintenance. It believes it is the #1 Generac dealer in North America.

Generator Supercenter offers many services in addition to sales, including 24-hour maintenance services and emergency repair, professional consultation by experts, manufacturer-certified technicians, revolutionary state-of-the-art facilities, and a large fleet of service vehicles.

Generator Supercenter's mission is threefold, as it looks to maintain customer satisfaction, be an effective partner to its suppliers, and help grow its employees through professional direction and respect.

Since beginning to franchise in 2017, Generator Supercenter has opened over 20 franchises in the United States.

Why You May Want To Start a Generator Supercenter Franchise

Generator Supercenter has been ranked in Entrepreneur's Top New Franchises. This ranking is based on an evaluation of more than 150 data points in the areas of costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability. Given this ranking, the franchise prefers franchisees who can maintain a high quality of service.

The ideal Generator Supercenter franchisee typically enjoys the art of multitasking, working with people, and dealing with technical issues. A Generator Supercenter franchisee does not necessarily need to have previous experience in this field, as the company will usually provide franchisees with training regarding installation, technical, and sales when it comes to generators.

If awarded a franchise, franchisees receive a great deal of support from the Generator Supercenter brand throughout the franchising process. In addition to pre-opening training, Generator Supercenter franchisees receive support through brand awareness, marketing, research, and construction. They also receive hands-on training and continued support after their franchise location has opened.

What Might Make a Generator Supercenter Franchise a Good Choice?

A Generator Supercenter franchisee will typically receive manufacturer discounts and training on sales, repair, and installation. Franchisees will usually see infrastructure, accounting, operational support, 24/7 technical support, brand name recognition, national retail partnerships, and millions of dollars in marketing and sales materials.

To be part of the Generator Supercenter team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include royalty fees and renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.

How To Open a Generator Supercenter Franchise

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement with Generator Supercenter, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the Generator Supercenter franchising team questions. This due diligence may only be one part of the franchise process, but it will show that you take your potential new business venture seriously.

As you decide if opening a Generator Supercenter franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a Generator Supercenter franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.