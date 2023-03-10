Generator Supercenter
FREE Franchise Guide!
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
#436 Not ranked last year
See the Full List
Initial investment
$435K - $858K
Units as of 2022
41 141.2% over 3 years
Jump to Franchising Overview

Generator Supercenter was founded in 2005 in Texas. Generator Supercenter supplies high-quality generators and turnkey installations with the help of a qualified team to provide repairs and maintenance. It believes it is the #1 Generac dealer in North America.

Generator Supercenter offers many services in addition to sales, including 24-hour maintenance services and emergency repair, professional consultation by experts, manufacturer-certified technicians, revolutionary state-of-the-art facilities, and a large fleet of service vehicles.

Generator Supercenter's mission is threefold, as it looks to maintain customer satisfaction, be an effective partner to its suppliers, and help grow its employees through professional direction and respect.

Since beginning to franchise in 2017, Generator Supercenter has opened over 20 franchises in the United States.

Why You May Want To Start a Generator Supercenter Franchise

Generator Supercenter has been ranked in Entrepreneur's Top New Franchises. This ranking is based on an evaluation of more than 150 data points in the areas of costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability. Given this ranking, the franchise prefers franchisees who can maintain a high quality of service.

The ideal Generator Supercenter franchisee typically enjoys the art of multitasking, working with people, and dealing with technical issues. A Generator Supercenter franchisee does not necessarily need to have previous experience in this field, as the company will usually provide franchisees with training regarding installation, technical, and sales when it comes to generators.

If awarded a franchise, franchisees receive a great deal of support from the Generator Supercenter brand throughout the franchising process. In addition to pre-opening training, Generator Supercenter franchisees receive support through brand awareness, marketing, research, and construction. They also receive hands-on training and continued support after their franchise location has opened.

What Might Make a Generator Supercenter Franchise a Good Choice?

A Generator Supercenter franchisee will typically receive manufacturer discounts and training on sales, repair, and installation. Franchisees will usually see infrastructure, accounting, operational support, 24/7 technical support, brand name recognition, national retail partnerships, and millions of dollars in marketing and sales materials.

To be part of the Generator Supercenter team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include royalty fees and renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements. 

How To Open a Generator Supercenter Franchise

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement with Generator Supercenter, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the Generator Supercenter franchising team questions. This due diligence may only be one part of the franchise process, but it will show that you take your potential new business venture seriously.

As you decide if opening a Generator Supercenter franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a Generator Supercenter franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.

Find Your Perfect Franchise

Company Overview

About Generator Supercenter

Industry
Services (Other)
Related Categories
Miscellaneous Services, Miscellaneous Business Services, Miscellaneous Home-Improvement Businesses, Miscellaneous Maintenance Businesses, Miscellaneous Retail Businesses
Founded
2005
Parent Company
Generator Supercenter LLC
Leadership
Glenn Leingang, Chief Development Officer
Corporate Address
23123 State Hwy. 249
Tomball, TX 77375
Social
Facebook, Twitter

Business Overview

Franchising Since
2017 (6 years)
# of employees at HQ
165
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.

# of Units
41 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Generator Supercenter franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$50,000
Initial Investment
$434,950 - $858,250
Net Worth Requirement
$1,250,000
Cash Requirement
$250,000
Veteran Incentives
5% off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
4-6%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Take Our Free Franchise Quiz!

Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
Generator Supercenter has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: startup costs, equipment, inventory, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
32 hours
Classroom Training
40 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
Yes
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
4
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Take our quick quiz to find your ideal franchise

Interested in ownership opportunities like Generator Supercenter? Request a free consultation with a Franchise Advisor now.

Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where Generator Supercenter landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Additional Rankings

Curious to know where Generator Supercenter ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.

Ranked #436 in 2023

Franchise 500 Ranking
New

Ranked #35 in 2022

Top New Franchises

Want to stay updated on the latest franchise news?

Never miss a beat when you sign up to receive our newsletter.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy

Related Franchises

Are you eager to see what else is out there? Browse franchises that are similar to Generator Supercenter.

Clothes Mentor

Women's clothing and accessories resale stores
Request Info

UPS Store, The

Postal, business, printing, and communications services
Ranked #2
Request Info

YogaSix

Yoga studios
Request Info

Ace Hardware

Hardware and home improvement stores
Ranked #12
Learn More

Related Franchise Content

Catch up on the latest franchise news, trends, and more.

Franchise

The 5 Items in Your Franchise Disclosure Document That Can Make or Break a Real Estate Deal

This document helps potential franchisees make informed decisions about investing in the franchise.

Roxanne Klein

Roxanne Klein

Business News

Gen Alpha Loves Eating McDonald's, Watching YouTube and Disney+, and Telling Their Parents What to Buy at the Store

With birth years starting in 2013, Generation Alpha is already the most plugged-in generation of children yet, developing some strikingly powerful brand affinities before they reach age 9.

Dominick Reuter

Franchise

Know Before You Buy: These Are The Costs Associated With Purchasing and Operating a Franchise

From initial investments to royalty fees to legal costs, take stock of these numbers before it's too late.

Clarissa Buch Zilberman
Franchise

How Kung Fu Tea Became One of Entrepreneur's Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023

Marketing manager Matthew Poveromo explains how the franchise brand is turning Taiwanese bubble tea into a favorite American treat.

Tracy Stapp Herold
Franchise

How Blingle! Became One of the Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023

Zach Beutler of HorsePower brands explains what it takes to turn a new franchise brand into a glowing opportunity.

Tracy Stapp Herold
Business News

Taco Bell Brawl Over a Crunchwrap Supreme Takes Being Hangry to the Next Level

This viral video is perhaps not society's shining moment.

Dan Bova

Dan Bova

See more franchise content
Disclaimer
The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise or business opportunity by Entrepreneur Media. Our listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare opportunities. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise or business opportunity. That should include reviewing the company’s legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees/licensees/dealers.
Updated: December 12th, 2022
For reprints and licensing questions, click here.
Update Your Listing | Submit New Listing