About
Founded

1995

Franchising Since

2003 (15 Years)

Corporate Address

12450 E. Arapahoe Rd., #B
Centennial, CO 80112

CEO

Joe Assell

Financial Requirements
Initial Investment

$125,345 - $470,445

Net-worth Requirement

$800,000

Liquid Cash Requirement

$250,000

Ongoing Fees
Initial Franchise Fee

$17,500 - $35,000

Ongoing Royalty Fee

5%

Ad Royalty Fee

4%

Financing Options

GolfTEC has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following:  startup costs, equipment, accounts receivable

Support Options
Ongoing Support

Purchasing Co-ops

Newsletter

Meetings/Conventions

Toll-Free Line

Grand Opening

Online Support

Security/Safety Procedures

Field Operations

Marketing Support

Co-op Advertising

Ad Templates

National Media

Regional Advertising

On-The-Job Training:

online, as needed

Classroom Training:

10 days

Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:

5

Bio
GolfTEC was created in 1995 by Joe Assell and Mike Clinton, both graduates of the Professional Golf Management program at Mississippi State University. Now based in Centennial, Colorado, the company began franchising in 2003. GolfTEC centers offer indoor golf lessons, using video and motion measurement to analyze students' swings and offer visual instruction. The company has also developed a golf club fitting process to help players find the clubs that best suit them from a database of over 1,000.
Cost
Initial Investment: Low - $125,345 High - $470,445
Units

Units (Locations)

Where Seeking Franchisees:

Franchisor is seeking new franchise units worldwide.
Franchise Financing
Using 401(K)/IRA Funds
  • Tax Penalty-Free
  • Debt Free
  • Expert Guidance
Learn More

Updated: August 4th, 2016
