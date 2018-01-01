Founded
1995
Franchising Since
2003 (15 Years)
Corporate Address
12450 E. Arapahoe Rd., #B
Centennial, CO 80112
CEO
Joe Assell
Initial Investment ⓘ
$125,345 - $470,445
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$800,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$250,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$17,500 - $35,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
5%
Ad Royalty Fee
4%
GolfTEC has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: startup costs, equipment, accounts receivable
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
On-The-Job Training:
online, as needed
Classroom Training:
10 days
Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:
5