Bio

GolfTEC was created in 1995 by Joe Assell and Mike Clinton, both graduates of the Professional Golf Management program at Mississippi State University. Now based in Centennial, Colorado, the company began franchising in 2003. GolfTEC centers offer indoor golf lessons, using video and motion measurement to analyze students' swings and offer visual instruction. The company has also developed a golf club fitting process to help players find the clubs that best suit them from a database of over 1,000.