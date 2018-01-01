GoWaiter Inc.
Restaurant marketing and food delivery
Founded
2009
Franchising Since
2010 (8 Years)
Corporate Address
1830 E. Park Ave.
Tallahassee, FL 32301
CEO
Mike Handy
Initial Investment ⓘ
$42,600 - $138,000
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$100,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$50,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$34,900 - $34,900
Ongoing Royalty Fee
8%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
Veteran Incentives
10% off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Additional Training:
At company-owned location
Number of Employees Required to Run:
2 - 3