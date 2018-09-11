Great American Cookies
#222 Franchise 500| Cookies

Great American Cookies
Cookies
|

About
Founded

1977

Franchising Since

1977 (41 Years)

Corporate Address

5555 Glenridge Connector, #850
Atlanta, GA 30342

CEO

Chris Dull

Parent Company

Global Franchise Group

Financial Requirements
Initial Investment

$160,500 - $461,135

Net-worth Requirement

$250,000

Liquid Cash Requirement

$100,000

Ongoing Fees
Initial Franchise Fee

$15,000 - $35,000

Ongoing Royalty Fee

6%

Ad Royalty Fee

1.5%

Financing Options
Veteran Incentives

25% off first-store franchise fee

Support Options
Ongoing Support

Newsletter

Meetings/Conventions

Toll-Free Line

Grand Opening

Online Support

Security/Safety Procedures

Field Operations

Site Selection

Proprietary Software

Marketing Support

Co-op Advertising

Ad Templates

National Media

Regional Advertising

Social media

SEO

Website development

Email marketing

Loyalty program/app

On-The-Job Training:

37 hours

Classroom Training:

36.5 hours

Absentee Ownership Allowed
Great American Cookies is ranked #222 in the Franchise 500!
Bio
Great American Cookies opened its first store in Atlanta's Perimeter Mall in 1977. From one family chocolate cookie recipe, it added a complete line of cookies and brownies and began franchising in 1978. In addition to regular cookies, most stores feature large plate- or pan-sized cookies with personalized messages for parties or special occasions.
Great American Cookies is part of Global Franchise Group, which also franchises Pretzelmaker, Marble Slab Creamery, and MaggieMoo's.
Cost
Initial Investment: Low - $160,500 High - $461,135
Units
+1.7%+6 UNITS (1 Year) +5.5%+19 UNITS (3 Years)

Units (Locations)

Where Seeking Franchisees:

Franchisor is seeking new franchise units throughout the U.S. and in the following regions/states: Africa, Asia, Australia/New Zealand, Canada, Central America, Middle East, Mexico, Philippines, South America
Franchise Financing
Using 401(K)/IRA Funds
  • Tax Penalty-Free
  • Debt Free
  • Expert Guidance
Learn More

Related Franchises

See More

Dunkin'

See More

Cinnabon

See More

Auntie Anne's Hand-Rolled Soft Pretzels

See More

Wetzel's Pretzels

See More

Golden Krust Franchising Inc.

See More

Ben's Soft Pretzels

Franchise Articles

Could Franchising Help Take Your Business International?

Could Franchising Help Take Your Business International?

Want to make the leap with your business? Here's one way to expand overseas.
Rick Grossmann | 5 min read
A Good Accountant Is Key to a Good Franchise Operation. Here's How to Find One.

A Good Accountant Is Key to a Good Franchise Operation. Here's How to Find One.

Three experts share tips for getting the most out of your CPA.
Stephanie Schomer | 4 min read
How This CEO Built a Fitness Empire of More Than 150 Locations

How This CEO Built a Fitness Empire of More Than 150 Locations

Eric Casaburi, CEO of Retro Fitness, talks about turning one gym into over 150 fitness clubs across the United States.
David Meltzer | 1 min read
How This Immigrant Entrepreneur Is Helping Others Achieve the American Dream

How This Immigrant Entrepreneur Is Helping Others Achieve the American Dream

Patrice & Associates franchisee Mercedes Concepcion-Gray works to uplift the Latina community.
Hayden Field | 4 min read
This Coworking-Space Franchise Is Winning Without the WeWork-style Perks

This Coworking-Space Franchise Is Winning Without the WeWork-style Perks

Office Evolution might not have kombucha on tap, but it has a nationwide community of entrepreneurs who are willing to lend a helping hand.
Lydia Belanger | 4 min read

Disclaimer

The Franchise 500 is not intended to endorse, advertise, or recommend any particular franchise. It is solely a research tool you can use to compare franchise operations. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing money in a franchise.
Updated: September 11th, 2018
Reprints & Licensing Update Your Listing Submit New Listing
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.