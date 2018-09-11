Great American Cookies
Cookies
Founded
1977
Franchising Since
1977 (41 Years)
Corporate Address
5555 Glenridge Connector, #850
Atlanta, GA 30342
CEO
Chris Dull
Parent Company
Global Franchise Group
Initial Investment ⓘ
$160,500 - $461,135
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$250,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$100,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$15,000 - $35,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
1.5%
Veteran Incentives
25% off first-store franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
Loyalty program/app
On-The-Job Training:
37 hours
Classroom Training:
36.5 hours
Absentee Ownership Allowed
Great American Cookies is ranked #222 in the Franchise 500!
Great American Cookies is part of Global Franchise Group, which also franchises Pretzelmaker, Marble Slab Creamery, and MaggieMoo's.