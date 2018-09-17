The Greene Turtle Sports Bar & Grille
#277 Franchise 500| Family restaurants and sports bars

The Greene Turtle Sports Bar & Grille
Family restaurants and sports bars
|

About
Founded

1976

Franchising Since

2003 (15 Years)

Corporate Address

6990 Columbia Gateway Dr., #120
Columbia, MD 21046

CEO

Robert Barry

Parent Company

Stone-Goff Partners

Financial Requirements
Initial Investment

$1,455,000 - $2,702,500

Net-worth Requirement

$1,500,000

Liquid Cash Requirement

$500,000

Ongoing Fees
Initial Franchise Fee

$45,000 - $45,000

Ongoing Royalty Fee

4%

Ad Royalty Fee

1.5%

Financing Options

The Greene Turtle Sports Bar & Grille has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following:  startup costs, equipment

Support Options
Ongoing Support

Newsletter

Meetings/Conventions

Grand Opening

Online Support

Security/Safety Procedures

Field Operations

Site Selection

Proprietary Software

Franchisee Intranet Platform

Marketing Support

Co-op Advertising

Ad Templates

National Media

Regional Advertising

Social media

SEO

Email marketing

Loyalty program/app

On-The-Job Training:

240 hours

Classroom Training:

40 hours

The Greene Turtle Sports Bar & Grille is ranked #277 in the Franchise 500!
Bio
The first Greene Turtle location opened in Ocean City, Maryland, in 1976. Now headquartered in Hanover, Maryland, the family-oriented sports bar and casual dining concept began franchising in 2003, and initially expanded in the mid-Atlantic region. Today, the company has locations open as far north as New York's Long Island and continues efforts to expand throughout the East.
Cost
Initial Investment: Low - $1,455,000 High - $2,702,500
Units
+2.3%+1 UNITS (1 Year) +18.9%+7 UNITS (3 Years)

Units (Locations)

Where Seeking Franchisees:

Franchisor is seeking new franchise units worldwide.
Franchise Financing
Using 401(K)/IRA Funds
  • Tax Penalty-Free
  • Debt Free
  • Expert Guidance
Learn More

The Franchise 500 is not intended to endorse, advertise, or recommend any particular franchise. It is solely a research tool you can use to compare franchise operations. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing money in a franchise.
Updated: September 17th, 2018
