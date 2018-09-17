The Greene Turtle Sports Bar & Grille
Family restaurants and sports bars
Founded
1976
Franchising Since
2003 (15 Years)
Corporate Address
6990 Columbia Gateway Dr., #120
Columbia, MD 21046
CEO
Robert Barry
Parent Company
Stone-Goff Partners
Initial Investment ⓘ
$1,455,000 - $2,702,500
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$1,500,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$500,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$45,000 - $45,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
4%
Ad Royalty Fee
1.5%
The Greene Turtle Sports Bar & Grille has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: startup costs, equipment
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Email marketing
Loyalty program/app
On-The-Job Training:
240 hours
Classroom Training:
40 hours