Green Leaf's/Banana's
Salads, sandwiches, smoothies, frozen yogurt
Founded
1998
Franchising Since
1998 (20 Years)
Corporate Address
25 Washington St.
Morristown, NJ 07960
CEO
Anthony Scotto
Parent Company
Villa Restaurant Group
Initial Investment ⓘ
$219,500 - $574,200
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$250,000 - $350,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$100,000 - $250,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$22,000 - $37,200
Ongoing Royalty Fee
5%
Ad Royalty Fee
1%
Green Leaf's/Banana's has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory
Veteran Incentives
20% off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:
19