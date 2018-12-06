Green Shine
Waterless car-wash services
Founded
2005
Franchising Since
2011 (7 Years)
Corporate Address
8047 N.W. 199 Terr.
Hialeah, FL 33015
CEO
Juan Pablo Sagastume
Initial Investment ⓘ
$28,010 - $160,615
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$31,720
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$19,900 - $19,900
Ongoing Royalty Fee
5%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
Veteran Incentives
10% off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
Loyalty program/app
On-The-Job Training:
20-25 hours
Classroom Training:
10-12 hours
Additional Training:
Ongoing
Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:
2