The Growth Coach
Business and sales coaching for SMBs
Founded
2002
Franchising Since
2003 (15 Years)
Corporate Address
10700 Montgomery Rd., #210
Cincinnati, OH 45242
CEO
Gary Green
Parent Company
Strategic Franchising
Initial Investment ⓘ
$57,125 - $79,025
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$40,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$42,900 - $42,900
Ongoing Royalty Fee
10%
Ad Royalty Fee
3%
The Growth Coach has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs
Veteran Incentives
$2,000 off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
Classroom Training:
40 hours
Additional Training:
Ongoing training, webinars, boot camps