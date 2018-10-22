The Growth Coach
The Growth Coach
About
Founded

2002

Franchising Since

2003 (15 Years)

Corporate Address

10700 Montgomery Rd., #210
Cincinnati, OH 45242

CEO

Gary Green

Parent Company

Strategic Franchising

Financial Requirements
Initial Investment

$57,125 - $79,025

Liquid Cash Requirement

$40,000

Ongoing Fees
Initial Franchise Fee

$42,900 - $42,900

Ongoing Royalty Fee

10%

Ad Royalty Fee

3%

Financing Options

The Growth Coach has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following:  franchise fee, startup costs

Veteran Incentives

$2,000 off franchise fee

Support Options
Ongoing Support

Newsletter

Meetings/Conventions

Grand Opening

Online Support

Security/Safety Procedures

Field Operations

Proprietary Software

Franchisee Intranet Platform

Marketing Support

Co-op Advertising

Ad Templates

National Media

Regional Advertising

Social media

SEO

Website development

Email marketing

Classroom Training:

40 hours

Additional Training:

Ongoing training, webinars, boot camps

Bio
The Growth Coach franchisees coach business owners, professionals, managers, and sales teams to be more successful through their Strategic Mindset Process and ongoing accountability coaching. The company was founded in 2002 and has coached thousands of business professionals across the globe.
Cost
Initial Investment: Low - $57,125 High - $79,025
Units
-13.2%-12 UNITS (1 Year) -49.7%-78 UNITS (3 Years)

Units (Locations)

Where Seeking Franchisees:

Franchisor is seeking new franchise units worldwide.

Disclaimer

The Franchise 500 is not intended to endorse, advertise, or recommend any particular franchise. It is solely a research tool you can use to compare franchise operations. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing money in a franchise.
Updated: October 22nd, 2018
