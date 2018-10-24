The Gyro Shack
Gyros and Mediterranean food
Founded
2009
Franchising Since
2016 (2 Years)
Corporate Address
412 E. Parkcenter Blvd., #205
Boise, ID 83706
CEO
Doug Miller
Parent Company
Gyro Shack Holdings Inc
Initial Investment ⓘ
$161,100 - $482,500
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$1,000,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$250,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$25,000 - $25,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
1.5%
Veteran Incentives
20% off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
Loyalty program/app
On-The-Job Training:
66 hours
Classroom Training:
24 hours