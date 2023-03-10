Gyro Shack

Gyros and salads
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
Initial investment
$172K - $519K
Units as of 2022
8 20% over 3 years
The Gyro Shack believes it has created a niche for itself by providing a healthy Mediterranean alternative to fast food. It was founded in 2009 by Gus Zaharioudakis after a careful and deliberate study of the Boise, Idaho, food industry. They believe the result was the creation of a delectable variety of gyro offerings that were easy on the pocket and great on the taste buds.

Since beginning to franchise in 2016, The Gyro Shack has opened several units. It is looking for more franchisees to continue its mission of changing the way people perceive Mediterranean casual food.

Why You May Want To Start a The Gyro Shack Franchise

The Gyro Shack franchise may offer many dishes, including fresh sauces, salads, and gyro. These dishes are made to order at their drive-thru and sit in outlets. The franchise also has a catering arm in addition to their dining and take-out services.

The Gyro Shack claims to be a healthy alternative to the fast-food scene, as it offers freshly made foods. It aims to bring the gyro to as many people as possible and views franchising as a way to grow and expand. A The Gyro Shack franchisee should be passionate about healthy but tasty Mediterranean food.

Other than entrepreneurial aptitude, a The Gyro Shack franchisee does not need to have any other special training to franchise with the brand. As a franchisee with The Gyro Shack, you will be buying into a unique concept in the healthy fast food category and focusing on a simple menu.

What Might Make a The Gyro Shack Franchise a Good Choice?

Opening a The Gyro Shack franchise may offer a more predictable outcome than investing in a completely new brand that could struggle to thrive in an already crowded and competitive industry.

The Gyro Shack may achieve growth by bettering access to Mediterranean casual cuisine. This may be an underdeveloped and underserved marketing segment. The menu is simple despite its exotic offering, potentially giving it an edge in the fast-food market.

As a franchisee, you will be part of a cohesive team, so you should bring your A-game to the job. While this franchise may offer a The Gyro Shack franchisee a steady business, it will require your hands-on participation. This is not a work-from-home opportunity, neither is it part-time. The franchise allows for multi-unit ownership, but not absentee ownership.

How To Open a The Gyro Shack Franchise

To be part of The Gyro Shack franchise team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements. 

The Gyro Shack offers training to new franchisees and ongoing training and support on various aspects of the business. You will be expected to take part in dozens of hours of on-the-job training to go along with more than 20 hours of classroom training. In terms of marketing support, the franchise offers regional, national, and social media advertising.

Company Overview

About Gyro Shack

Industry
Food
Related Categories
Mediterranean Food, Sandwiches, Miscellaneous Quick-Service Restaurants
Founded
2009
Parent Company
Pronomio LLC
Leadership
Seth Brink, President
Corporate Address
12426 W. Explorer Dr., #230
Boise, ID 83713
Social
Business Overview

Franchising Since
2016 (7 years)
# of employees at HQ
5
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.

This company is offering new franchisees worldwide.

# of Units
8 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Gyro Shack franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$34,900
Initial Investment
$172,400 - $518,900
Net Worth Requirement
$300,000 - $1,000,000
Cash Requirement
$100,000 - $300,000
Veteran Incentives
20% off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
1.5%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
80 hours
Classroom Training
32 hours
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
5-15
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
