Gyroville
Mediterranean food
Founded
2010
Franchising Since
2014 (4 Years)
Corporate Address
10392 W. State Rd. 84, #111
Davie, FL 33324
CEO
Lambros Kokkinelis
Parent Company
Gyroville Franchising Co.
Initial Investment ⓘ
$271,845 - $346,995
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$9,995 - $9,995
Ongoing Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
Gyroville has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: startup costs, equipment, inventory
Veteran Incentives
50% off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
Loyalty program/app
On-The-Job Training:
80 hours
Classroom Training:
40 hours