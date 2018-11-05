Hardcore Fitness Boot Camp
Group training
Founded
2007
Franchising Since
2017 (1 Years)
Corporate Address
20715 Centre Pointe Pkwy.
Santa Clarita, CA 91350
CEO
Lawrence Nolan
Initial Investment ⓘ
$225,335 - $354,300
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$30,000 - $100,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$29,500 - $39,500
Ongoing Royalty Fee
7%
Hardcore Fitness Boot Camp has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Veteran Incentives
25% off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Grand Opening
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
Loyalty program/app
On-The-Job Training:
8 hours
Classroom Training:
40 hours