Heart Certified Auto Care
Auto repair and maintenance
Founded
1983
Franchising Since
2017 (1 Years)
Corporate Address
280 Skokie Blvd.
Northbrook, IL 60062
Initial Investment ⓘ
$279,000 - $728,000
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$200,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$35,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$35,000 - $35,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
to 4%
Heart Certified Auto Care has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Veteran Incentives
10% off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
On-The-Job Training:
54 hours
Classroom Training:
108 hours
Number of Employees Required to Run:
9