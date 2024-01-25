The global initiative offers a suite of tools for business travel booking and management, coupled with Hilton Honors benefits for SME's and their employees worldwide.

Hilton recently launched 'Hilton for Business,' a new digital travel program aimed at aiding small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) manage travel efficiently while offering discounts and enhanced loyalty rewards. The global initiative offers tools for business travel booking and management, coupled with Hilton Honors benefits for companies and their employees worldwide. According to Hilton's data, 75% of SME customers handle travel arrangements in-house, and 80% of global travelers prefer booking online, as per Hilton's 2024 Trends Report.

"At Hilton, we listen to the needs of our customers and then innovate to provide a superior hotel experience for every stay occasion. This includes our small- and medium-sized business customers who have been looking for a travel platform — and loyalty benefits — that meets their unique set of needs and reduces friction points, from booking to billing," Chris Silcock, president, Global Brands and Commercial Services, Hilton, told Yahoo Finance. "We're thrilled to officially launch Hilton for Business today as our strategic solution to enrich the business travel experience for these customers and their employees."

Key features include portfolio-wide discounts at nearly 7,400 Hilton properties and travel rewards through Hilton Honors, offering milestone bonuses and points for businesses and individual travelers. The program enables rapid onboarding and management, allowing business owners to register and add employees, track expenses, and manage benefits through an integrated platform on Hilton.com/HiltonforBusiness.