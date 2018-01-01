Holy Smokes
Tobacco shops
Founded
2011
Franchising Since
2015 (3 Years)
Corporate Address
8725 N.W. 18th Terrace, #306
Miami, FL 33172
CEO
Roberto Jorge
Initial Investment ⓘ
$84,350 - $139,400
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$20,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$19,900 - $19,900
Ongoing Royalty Fee
5%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
Holy Smokes has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
Loyalty program/app
On-The-Job Training:
36 hours
Classroom Training:
28 hours