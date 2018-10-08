Homes & Land
Real-estate marketing magazines
Founded
1973
Franchising Since
1984 (34 Years)
Corporate Address
1550 N. Brown Rd., #155
Lawrenceville, GA 30043
CEO
Eric Loeffel
Parent Company
NewPoint Franchisor LLC
Initial Investment ⓘ
$47,500 - $116,000
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$150,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$50,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$27,000 - $27,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
10.5%
Homes & Land offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee
Homes & Land has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs
Veteran Incentives
50% off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Field Operations
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
Social media
Website development
Email marketing
On-The-Job Training:
40 hours
Classroom Training:
37 hours
Additional Training:
Additional training
Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:
1 - 2
Homes & Land Magazine covers more than 15,000 communities nationwide. Franchisees sell advertising space to brokers and agents, collect property information, take or obtain photographs and distribute the printed magazines. The company is owned by Homes & Land Affiliates LLC, which also publishes Rental Guide Magazine and Home Guide Magazine.