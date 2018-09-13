HomeTeam Inspection Service
Home inspections
Founded
1992
Franchising Since
1992 (26 Years)
Corporate Address
575 Chamber Dr.
Milford, OH 45150
CEO
Paul Spires
Initial Investment ⓘ
$50,100 - $76,800
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$50,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$15,000 - $25,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$35,000 - $55,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
4-6%
Ad Royalty Fee
3%
HomeTeam Inspection Service has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment
Veteran Incentives
10-15% larger territory
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
On-The-Job Training:
25 hours
Classroom Training:
40 hours
Additional Training:
Pretraining
Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:
1