HomeTeam Inspection Service is one of the leading brands of in-home service inspections. Operations began in 1992, and HomeTeam Inspection Service has only honed its skills since then. 

HomeTeam Inspection Service believes that everyone deserves a better home and strives to provide homebuyers with professional home services. HomeTeam Inspection Services utilizes a team of experts on all components and systems of construction. Missing a significant problem in a home can be financially devastating, and most homebuyers don't know how to identify these defects. That’s when the professionals at HomeTeam Inspection Service take over and make sure that the homeowners know what they are getting with their exciting new purchase of a home.

Why You May Want to Start a HomeTeam Inspection Service Franchise

Starting a HomeTeam Inspection Service franchise means you can satisfy your passion for conducting inspections while giving back to your community. HomeTeam Inspection Service franchise has a relatively flexible business model with moderately low startup costs along with the opportunity to establish a successful business.

As a franchisee, you'll provide investors and homebuyers with home inspection services to ensure that a home is livable, safe, and up to code before a buyer makes the purchase. You'll ensure that a home is within regulation in several categories, including plumbing, foundation, electrical systems, basements, attics, and more.

HomeTeam Inspection Service is a leader in marketing, operations, and technology. The brand continues to set its standards high as one of the leading home inspection franchises in the industry. With over 175 locations across the U.S., HomeTeam Inspection Service appears to be one of the only franchises in the industry that trains its franchisees to develop a powerful approach to their specific territories. This approach may help you establish a flourishing business that will thrive in the real estate market.

What Might Make a HomeTeam Inspection Service Franchise a Good Choice?

To be part of the HomeTeam Inspection Service franchise team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. You should also be prepared for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. It may be a good idea to speak to existing franchisees and ask questions to the HomeTeam Inspection Service team when deciding if the opportunity is right for you. 

Suppose your net worth and available liquid capital match the brand’s requirements. In that case, you may qualify to open a HomeTeam Inspection Service franchise, and you can get started with an initial investment.

Your biggest ally as a HomeTeam Inspection Service franchisee may be word of mouth as you conduct inspections. Clients may refer other people to you and keep your business flowing. So make sure you have lots of business cards to share!

How To Open a HomeTeam Inspection Service Franchise

As you decide if opening a HomeTeam Inspection Service franchise is right for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a HomeTeam Inspection Service franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.

In no time, you may be inspecting homes and businesses the HomeTeam Inspection Service franchise way. Arm yourself with the opportunity to start your own HomeTeam Inspection Service and submit an inquiry form today! 

Company Overview

About HomeTeam Inspection Service

Industry
Services (Other)
Related Categories
Home Inspections
Founded
1992
Leadership
Adam Long, President
Corporate Address
575 Chamber Dr.
Milford, OH 45150
Social
Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, YouTube, Pinterest

Business Overview

Franchising Since
1992 (31 years)
# of employees at HQ
28
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.

This company is offering new franchisees in the following international regions: Canada

# of Units
206 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a HomeTeam Inspection Service franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$35,000 - $55,000
Initial Investment
$50,100 - $76,800
Net Worth Requirement
$100,000
Cash Requirement
$25,000
Veteran Incentives
10-15% larger territory
Royalty Fee
4-6%
Ad Royalty Fee
3%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

In-House Financing
HomeTeam Inspection Service offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs
Third Party Financing
HomeTeam Inspection Service has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
33 hours
Classroom Training
48 hours
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
Yes
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
Yes
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
1
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where HomeTeam Inspection Service landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Additional Rankings

Curious to know where HomeTeam Inspection Service ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.

Ranked #250 in 2023

Franchise 500 Ranking
Veteran

Ranked #77 in 2022

Top Franchises for Veterans
Top Franchises for Less Than $100K

Ranked #35 in 2022

Top Franchises for Less Than $100,000
Home-Based and Mobile

Ranked #59 in 2022

Homebased Ranking

