HoneyBaked Ham
Retail specialty foods, catering, cafes
Founded
1957
Franchising Since
1998 (20 Years)
Corporate Address
3875 Mansell Rd.
Alpharetta, GA 30022-1532
CEO
Linda VanRees
Parent Company
The Honey Baked Ham Co. LLC
Initial Investment ⓘ
$301,700 - $501,500
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$350,000 - $500,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$100,000 - $250,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$30,000 - $30,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
5-6%
Ad Royalty Fee
3.25%
HoneyBaked Ham has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: startup costs, equipment, inventory
Veteran Incentives
$10,000 off first-store franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
National Media
Social media
SEO
Email marketing
Loyalty program/app
On-The-Job Training:
97 hours
Classroom Training:
39 hours
Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:
7 - 10
HoneyBaked Ham is ranked #130 in the Franchise 500!
In addition to its sweetly glazed ham, the company offers HoneyBaked turkey breast, side dishes, cheesecake, key lime pie and sandwiches. HoneyBaked Ham offers a corporate gift-giving program, employee recognition options, and catered meals for holidays and business functions.