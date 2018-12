After inventing the spiral slicer, Harry Hoenselaar founded The HoneyBaked Ham Co. and Cafe in 1957. Family-owned and operated for three generations, the company has more than 300 locations in the United States. Incorporated in 1974, the Atlanta-based company has a catalog division, corporate sales businesses and a temporary holiday store system. The company purchased The Hickory Ham Co. and its 40 franchise stores.

In addition to its sweetly glazed ham, the company offers HoneyBaked turkey breast, side dishes, cheesecake, key lime pie and sandwiches. HoneyBaked Ham offers a corporate gift-giving program, employee recognition options, and catered meals for holidays and business functions.