Husse
Pet-product delivery
Founded
1987
Franchising Since
2002 (16 Years)
Corporate Address
210 Sylvan Ave., #29
Englewood Cliffs, NJ 07632
CEO
Christine Foisey
Parent Company
Husse Sweden
Initial Investment ⓘ
$21,000 - $107,500
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$5,500 - $35,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
5%
Ad Royalty Fee
$125/mo.
Husse offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, inventory
Husse has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Veteran Incentives
10% off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Field Operations
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Loyalty program/app
On-The-Job Training:
6 hours
Classroom Training:
10 hours
Number of Employees Required to Run:
1