iDropped
Electronics repairs
Founded
2012
Franchising Since
2014 (4 Years)
Corporate Address
1201 Marshwood Rd.
Throop, PA 18512
CEO
Chad Altier
Parent Company
iDropped Inc.
Initial Investment ⓘ
$60,100 - $119,089
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$125,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$75,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$30,000 - $30,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
iDropped has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Veteran Incentives
10% off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
On-The-Job Training:
43.25 hours
Classroom Training:
8.75 hours
Number of Employees Required to Run:
1 - 3