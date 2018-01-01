I Love Juice Bar
Vegetable and fruit juices, smoothies, vegetarian snacks
Founded
2013
Franchising Since
2015 (3 Years)
Corporate Address
128 Pewitt Dr.
Brentwood, TN 37027
Initial Investment ⓘ
$170,860 - $302,805
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$250,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$60,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$25,000 - $25,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
5%
Ad Royalty Fee
1%
I Love Juice Bar has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: startup costs
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Marketing Support
Regional Advertising
On-The-Job Training:
1 week
Classroom Training:
6 weeks
Number of Employees Required to Run:
8