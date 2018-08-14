IntelliTurf Franchise Inc.
Synthetic turf
Founded
1998
Franchising Since
2007 (11 Years)
Corporate Address
6 Bells Park South
Bluffton, SC 29910
CEO
Stan Pennington
Initial Investment ⓘ
$80,000 - $150,000
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$300,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$50,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$45,000 - $45,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
$0.60/sq. ft.
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
IntelliTurf Franchise Inc. has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment
Veteran Incentives
$10,000 off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
On-The-Job Training:
40 hours
Classroom Training:
40 hours
Additional Training:
As needed
Number of Employees Required to Run:
1 - 4