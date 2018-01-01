Jaguar Therapeutics
Physical therapy/chiropractic services
Founded
2012
Franchising Since
2015 (3 Years)
Corporate Address
3305 Rice St.
Miami, FL 33133
CEO
Christopher Herrera
Initial Investment ⓘ
$157,747 - $380,544
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$24,900 - $34,900
Ongoing Royalty Fee
7%
Ad Royalty Fee
1%
Jaguar Therapeutics has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Grand Opening
Security/Safety Procedures
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Classroom Training:
52 hours