Jamba
#225 Franchise 500| Smoothies, juices, bowls, healthful snacks
Smoothies, juices, bowls, healthful snacks
About
Founded

1991

Franchising Since

1993 (26 Years)

Corporate Address

3001 Dallas Pkwy., #140
Frisco, TX 75034

CEO

Dave Pace

Ticker Symbol

JMBA

Financial Requirements
Initial Investment

$238,600 - $504,300

Net-worth Requirement

$325,000

Liquid Cash Requirement

$125,000

Ongoing Fees
Initial Franchise Fee

$35,000 - $35,000

Ongoing Royalty Fee

6%

Ad Royalty Fee

3%

Financing Options

Jamba has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following:  startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Veteran Incentives

10% off franchise fee

Support Options
Ongoing Support

Purchasing Co-ops

Newsletter

Meetings/Conventions

Toll-Free Line

Grand Opening

Online Support

Security/Safety Procedures

Field Operations

Site Selection

Proprietary Software

Franchisee Intranet Platform

Marketing Support

Ad Templates

Regional Advertising

Social media

SEO

Website development

Email marketing

Loyalty program/app

On-The-Job Training:

99 hours

Classroom Training:

26 hours

Jamba is ranked #225 in the Franchise 500!
Cost
Initial Investment: Low - $238,600 High - $504,300
Units
-1.7%-16 UNITS (1 Year) +3.6%+31 UNITS (3 Years)

Units (Locations)

Where Seeking Franchisees:

Franchisor is seeking new franchise units throughout the U.S.
Franchise Articles

Giving Your Community the Convenience It Deserves

Giving Your Community the Convenience It Deserves

4 min read
Austin Campbell Breaks Down Why He Owns 13 Sola Franchises

Austin Campbell Breaks Down Why He Owns 13 Sola Franchises

He was one of the first Sola franchisees and has experienced continued success. His number 1 reason: supporting beauty entrepreneurs and celebrating their successes.
2 min read
What Franchises Should Look For In a Marketing Firm

What Franchises Should Look For In a Marketing Firm

Reaching customers (and potential franchisees) is part art, part science. Three industry vets offer advice on finding a marketing and social media firm that strikes the right balance.
Hayden Field | 3 min read
You Can't Buy a Starbucks Franchise: Here's Why and What You Can Do Instead

You Can't Buy a Starbucks Franchise: Here's Why and What You Can Do Instead

You can't get a Starbucks franchise, but you might be able to apply for a licensed store.
Matthew McCreary | 6 min read
Want to Build A Franchise Empire? Do It Brand By Brand.

Want to Build A Franchise Empire? Do It Brand By Brand.

Paul Flick wants to serve a homeowner's every need -- which is why his company Premium Service Brands is always expanding.
Stephanie Schomer | 4 min read

Updated: June 13th, 2019
