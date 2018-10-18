Johnny's Italian Steakhouse
Steaks, seafood, pasta, desserts
Founded
2002
Franchising Since
2013 (5 Years)
Corporate Address
1510 River Dr.
Moline, IL 61265
CEO
Michael Whalen
Parent Company
Heart of America Group
Initial Investment ⓘ
$1,275,000 - $4,000,000
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$2,500,000 - $5,000,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$500,000 - $1,000,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$75,000 - $75,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
5%
Johnny's Italian Steakhouse has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
On-The-Job Training:
300 hours
Classroom Training:
162 hours
Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:
25