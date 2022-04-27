FREE Franchise Guide!
2022 Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
Initial investment
$143K - $215K
Units as of 2021
2 100.0% over 3 years
Company Overview

About Joshua Tree Experts

Industry
Maintenance
Related Categories
Lawn & Tree Care, Pest Control
Founded
2005
Leadership
Joshua Malik, CEO

Franchising Overview

Franchising Since
2021 (1 years)
# of employees at HQ
60
Where seeking

This company is seeking new franchisees throughout the US.

# of Units
2 (as of 2021)

Franchisor Information

Social
Facebook, Twitter, Instagram
Corporate Address
310 Center St., P.O. Box 70
Stockertown, PA 18083

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Joshua Tree Experts franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$45,000
Initial Investment
$143,244 - $215,418
Net Worth Requirement
$250,000
Cash Requirement
$100,000
Veteran Incentives
10% off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
6-3.5%%
Ad Royalty Fee
1%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
24 hours
Classroom Training
26 hours
Ongoing Support
Meetings & Conventions
Field Operations
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
Social Media
Website Development
Email Marketing

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
Yes
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
7
Are exclusive territories available?
No

Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where Joshua Tree Experts landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Disclaimer
The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise by Entrepreneur Media. Our franchise listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare franchise operations. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise. That should include reviewing the franchisor's legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees.
Updated: February 8th, 2021
