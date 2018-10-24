K9 Resorts
Luxury dog daycare and boarding
Founded
2005
Franchising Since
2011 (7 Years)
Corporate Address
43 South Ave.
Fanwood, NJ 07023
CEO
Jason Parker
Initial Investment ⓘ
$903,655 - $1,262,859
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$750,000 - $10,000,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$250,000 - $350,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$49,500 - $49,500
Ongoing Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
1%
K9 Resorts has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable
Veteran Incentives
10% off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Grand Opening
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
On-The-Job Training:
22 hours
Classroom Training:
15 hours