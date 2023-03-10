K9 Resorts Luxury Pet Hotel

K9 Resorts Luxury Pet Hotel is a pet hotel founded in 2005. It strives to offer a premium environment for pampered pets. The pet care facility began franchising in 2011 and has since extended its outreach to several franchises across the United States.

K9 Resorts Luxury Pet Hotel also seeks to provide luxurious accommodations, customized care options, and hospital-grade ventilation systems for all residents. K9 Resorts Luxury Pet Hotel offers an array of pet services including daycare, boarding, grooming, training, and retail. K9 Resorts Luxury Pet Hotel’s homelike facilities combined with recreational fun may bring a resort-like vacation for dogs.

Why You May Want to Start a K9 Resorts Luxury Pet Hotel Franchise

K9 Resorts Luxury Pet Hotel was founded with one major goal in mind: to serve the canine community with integrity, respect, and passion. The same belief system applies to its business operations. While K9 Resorts Luxury Pet Hotel franchisees all come from different backgrounds, they tend to have similar qualities. 

The franchise believes that those who are hardworking, genuine dog lovers, skillful marketers, possess leadership qualities, and are budget-oriented would be the most preferred. Franchisees are responsible for running the daily operations of the business and hiring trained professionals.

Opening a K9 Resorts Luxury Pet Hotel franchise may offer a more predictable outcome than investing in a completely new brand that could struggle to thrive in an already crowded and competitive industry.

What Might Make a K9 Resorts Luxury Pet Hotel Franchise a Good Choice?

After realizing that high-end luxury pet care was in demand, K9 Resorts Luxury Pet Hotel sought to achieve peak luxury with each aspect of their pet care. The K9 Resorts Luxury Pet Hotel model attempts to eradicate instances where pets leave the facilities sick, dirty, and stressed. K9 Resorts Luxury Pet Hotel brings guilt-free and stress-free care to dogs. Due to the loving and caring environment, many trainers, groomers, and veterinarians may prefer K9 Resorts Luxury Pet Hotel.

To be part of the K9 Resorts Luxury Pet Hotel team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.

How To Open a K9 Resorts Luxury Pet Hotel Franchise

As you decide if opening a K9 Resorts Luxury Pet Hotel franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a K9 Resorts Luxury Pet Hotel franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth. 

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the K9 Resorts Luxury Pet Hotel franchising team questions. A typical franchise agreement runs for ten years. Franchisees may be allowed to renew their agreement if they meet the K9 Resorts Luxury Pet Hotel requirements.

If you are awarded a franchise, K9 Resort Luxury Pet Hotel may offer initial and ongoing support, including training and proprietary technology that integrates all your businesses and more.

Company Overview

About K9 Resorts Luxury Pet Hotel

Industry
Pets
Related Categories
Pet Care
Founded
2005
Parent Company
K9 Franchising LLC
Leadership
Jason Parker, CEO & Cofounder
Corporate Address
43 South Ave.
Fanwood, NJ 07023
Social
Facebook, Twitter

Business Overview

Franchising Since
2011 (12 years)
# of employees at HQ
15
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.

# of Units
19 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a K9 Resorts Luxury Pet Hotel franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$49,500
Initial Investment
$1,094,907 - $2,042,840
Net Worth Requirement
$1,000,000 - $10,000,000
Cash Requirement
$500,000
Veteran Incentives
10% off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
7%
Ad Royalty Fee
1%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
K9 Resorts Luxury Pet Hotel has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
40 hours
Classroom Training
40 hours
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
13-25
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
