K9 Resorts Luxury Pet Hotel is a pet hotel founded in 2005. It strives to offer a premium environment for pampered pets. The pet care facility began franchising in 2011 and has since extended its outreach to several franchises across the United States.
K9 Resorts Luxury Pet Hotel also seeks to provide luxurious accommodations, customized care options, and hospital-grade ventilation systems for all residents. K9 Resorts Luxury Pet Hotel offers an array of pet services including daycare, boarding, grooming, training, and retail. K9 Resorts Luxury Pet Hotel’s homelike facilities combined with recreational fun may bring a resort-like vacation for dogs.
Why You May Want to Start a K9 Resorts Luxury Pet Hotel Franchise
K9 Resorts Luxury Pet Hotel was founded with one major goal in mind: to serve the canine community with integrity, respect, and passion. The same belief system applies to its business operations. While K9 Resorts Luxury Pet Hotel franchisees all come from different backgrounds, they tend to have similar qualities.
The franchise believes that those who are hardworking, genuine dog lovers, skillful marketers, possess leadership qualities, and are budget-oriented would be the most preferred. Franchisees are responsible for running the daily operations of the business and hiring trained professionals.
Opening a K9 Resorts Luxury Pet Hotel franchise may offer a more predictable outcome than investing in a completely new brand that could struggle to thrive in an already crowded and competitive industry.
What Might Make a K9 Resorts Luxury Pet Hotel Franchise a Good Choice?
After realizing that high-end luxury pet care was in demand, K9 Resorts Luxury Pet Hotel sought to achieve peak luxury with each aspect of their pet care. The K9 Resorts Luxury Pet Hotel model attempts to eradicate instances where pets leave the facilities sick, dirty, and stressed. K9 Resorts Luxury Pet Hotel brings guilt-free and stress-free care to dogs. Due to the loving and caring environment, many trainers, groomers, and veterinarians may prefer K9 Resorts Luxury Pet Hotel.
To be part of the K9 Resorts Luxury Pet Hotel team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.
How To Open a K9 Resorts Luxury Pet Hotel Franchise
As you decide if opening a K9 Resorts Luxury Pet Hotel franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a K9 Resorts Luxury Pet Hotel franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.
Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the K9 Resorts Luxury Pet Hotel franchising team questions. A typical franchise agreement runs for ten years. Franchisees may be allowed to renew their agreement if they meet the K9 Resorts Luxury Pet Hotel requirements.
If you are awarded a franchise, K9 Resort Luxury Pet Hotel may offer initial and ongoing support, including training and proprietary technology that integrates all your businesses and more.
Company Overview
About K9 Resorts Luxury Pet Hotel
Business Overview
- Franchising Since
- 2011 (12 years)
- # of employees at HQ
- 15
- Where seeking
-
This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.
- # of Units
- 19 (as of 2022)
Information for Franchisees
Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a K9 Resorts Luxury Pet Hotel franchise.
Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees
Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.
- Initial Franchise Fee
- $49,500
Definition: The initial fee paid to a franchisor to join their system
What you need to know: Found in Item 5 of the FDD, this may be a flat fee, or may vary based on territory size, experience, or other factors.The franchise fee is an up-front (one-time) cost that a new franchisee pays to the franchisor. This fee is usually due at the signing of the franchise agreement and covers the right to use the franchisor's trademarks, name, and related business systems.
- Initial Investment
- $1,094,907 - $2,042,840
Definition: The total amount necessary to begin operation of the franchise
What you need to know: The initial investment includes the franchise fee, along with other startup expenses such as real estate, equipment, supplies, business licenses, and working capital. This is outlined in a chart in Item 7 of the FDD, showing a range of possible costs from low to high.
- Net Worth Requirement
- $1,000,000 - $10,000,000
Definition: The minimum net worth you must have in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company
What you need to know: Net worth is the value of a person's assets minus liabilities. Assets include cash, stocks, retirement accounts, and real estate. Liabilities include items like mortgages, car payments, and credit card debt.
- Cash Requirement
- $500,000
Definition: The minimum liquid capital you must have available in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company.
- Veteran Incentives
- 10% off franchise fee
Definition: A discount or other incentive offered to military veterans who buy a franchise with this company.
- Royalty Fee
- 7%
Definition: A ongoing fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis.
What you need to know: Most franchisors require franchisees to pay an ongoing royalty fee, which is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD. This fee is typically a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales, but may also be a flat weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Ad Royalty Fee
- 1%
Definition: An going fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis to support advertising or marketing efforts.
What you need to know: This may also be called advertising fee, marketing fee, brand fund fee, and more, but the basic purpose is the same-- to support promotion of the brand systemwide. As with the royalty fee, it is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD, and can be a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales or a weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Term of Agreement
- 10 years
Definition: The length of time your franchise agreement will last.
What you need to know: Franchise terms are typically anywhere from 5 to 20 years in length, but are sometimes instead dependent on factors such as the term of your lease. Once your term is up, you may have the option to renew your agreement, typically for a smaller fee than the original franchise fee.
- Is franchise term renewable?
- Yes
Financing Options
Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.
- Third Party Financing
- K9 Resorts Luxury Pet Hotel has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable
Training & Support Offered
Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.
- On-The-Job Training
- 40 hours
- Classroom Training
- 40 hours
- Ongoing Support
-
NewsletterMeetings & ConventionsGrand OpeningOnline SupportSecurity & Safety ProceduresLease NegotiationField OperationsSite SelectionProprietary SoftwareFranchisee Intranet Platform
- Marketing Support
-
Ad TemplatesNational MediaRegional AdvertisingSocial MediaSEOWebsite DevelopmentEmail MarketingLoyalty Program/App
Operations
Additional details about running this franchise.
- Is absentee ownership allowed?
- No
Definition: Absentee ownership means that the franchisee does not actively work in the franchise business or manage day-to-day operations.
- Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
- No
Definition: The business can be run from your home and/or a vehicle, and it is not necessary to have a retail facility, office space, or warehouse.
- Can this franchise be run part time?
- No
Definition: This business can be run by the owner on a part-time basis (less than 40 hours per week) and/or as a side business; it is not necessary for the business to be open/run full-time.
- # of employees required to run
- 13-25
- Are exclusive territories available?
- Yes
Definition: An exclusive territory is a fixed area in which you are given the right to operate and in which no other units of the same franchise may be opened.
What you need to know: Territory size may be based on factors such as radius, population size, zip codes, and more. Details can be found in Item 12 of the FDD.
