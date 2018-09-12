Keo Asian Cuisine
Asian restaurants
Founded
2007
Franchising Since
2017 (1 Years)
Corporate Address
6803 S. Delaware Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74136
CEO
William Hyman
Parent Company
Midtown Cafe Corp., Asian Dining Concepts LLC
Initial Investment ⓘ
$221,000 - $425,000
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$500,000 - $10,000,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$80,000 - $1,000,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$25,000 - $25,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
6%
Keo Asian Cuisine has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Veteran Incentives
10% off franchise fee; discounted royalty fee
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
Loyalty program/app
On-The-Job Training:
50-200 hours
Classroom Training:
10+ hours
Additional Training:
In corporate store/franchisee's store
Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:
15 - 20