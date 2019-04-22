Launch Franchising LLC
#248 Franchise 500| Family entertainment centers

Launch Franchising LLC
Family entertainment centers
|

About
Founded

2012

Franchising Since

2013 (6 Years)

Corporate Address

920 Bald Hill Rd., #B
Warwick, RI 02886

CEO

Rob Arnold

Financial Requirements
Initial Investment

$1,113,285 - $2,828,080

Net-worth Requirement

$1,000,000

Liquid Cash Requirement

$600,000

Ongoing Fees
Initial Franchise Fee

$50,000 - $50,000

Ongoing Royalty Fee

6%

Ad Royalty Fee

1%

Financing Options

Launch Franchising LLC has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following:  franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Support Options
Ongoing Support

Purchasing Co-ops

Newsletter

Meetings/Conventions

Toll-Free Line

Grand Opening

Online Support

Security/Safety Procedures

Field Operations

Site Selection

Proprietary Software

Franchisee Intranet Platform

Marketing Support

Co-op Advertising

Ad Templates

National Media

Regional Advertising

Social media

SEO

Website development

Email marketing

Loyalty program/app

On-The-Job Training:

67 hours

Classroom Training:

20 hours

Absentee Ownership Allowed
Launch Franchising LLC is ranked #248 in the Franchise 500!
Cost
Initial Investment: Low - $1,113,285 High - $2,828,080
Units
+46.2%+6 UNITS (1 Year) +216.7%+13 UNITS (3 Years)

Units (Locations)

Where Seeking Franchisees:

Franchisor is seeking new franchise units worldwide.
Franchise Financing
Using 401(K)/IRA Funds
  • Tax Penalty-Free
  • Debt Free
  • Expert Guidance
Learn More

Disclaimer

The Franchise 500 is not intended to endorse, advertise, or recommend any particular franchise. It is solely a research tool you can use to compare franchise operations. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing money in a franchise.
Updated: September 16th, 2019
