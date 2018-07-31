LED Source
LED lighting solutions
Founded
2005
Franchising Since
2010 (8 Years)
Corporate Address
3281 Fairlane Farms Rd., #1
Wellington, FL 33414
CEO
Marcel Fairbairn
Initial Investment ⓘ
$80,100 - $421,400
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$100,000 - $150,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$100,000 - $150,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$10,000 - $49,500
Ongoing Royalty Fee
5%
Ad Royalty Fee
1.5%
Veteran Incentives
$10,000 off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Field Operations
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
Classroom Training:
46 hours