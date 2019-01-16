LIME Painting
Residential and commercial painting and contracting services
About
Founded

2014

Franchising Since

2018 (1 Years)

Corporate Address

5910 S. University Blvd., C-18, #220
Greenwood Village, CO 80121

Parent Company

LIME Holding LLC

Financial Requirements
Initial Investment

$89,550 - $115,275

Net-worth Requirement

$150,000

Liquid Cash Requirement

$50,000

Ongoing Fees
Initial Franchise Fee

$45,000 - $45,000

Ongoing Royalty Fee

6%

Ad Royalty Fee

4%

Financing Options

LIME Painting has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following:  franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Support Options
Ongoing Support

Purchasing Co-ops

Newsletter

Toll-Free Line

Grand Opening

Online Support

Security/Safety Procedures

Field Operations

Site Selection

Proprietary Software

Franchisee Intranet Platform

Marketing Support

Co-op Advertising

Ad Templates

National Media

Regional Advertising

Social media

SEO

Website development

Email marketing

Loyalty program/app

On-The-Job Training:

4 hours

Classroom Training:

45 hours

Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:

3

Cost
Initial Investment: Low - $89,550 High - $115,275
Units
+200.0%+2 UNITS (1 Year) +200.0%+2 UNITS (3 Years)

Units (Locations)

Where Seeking Franchisees:

Franchisor is seeking new franchise units throughout the U.S.
Franchise Financing
Using 401(K)/IRA Funds
  • Tax Penalty-Free
  • Debt Free
  • Expert Guidance
