Local Door Coupons
Coupons, advertising services
Founded
2014
Franchising Since
2015 (3 Years)
Corporate Address
13190 S.W. 134th St., #108
Miami, FL 33186
CEO
Danny Nieves
Initial Investment ⓘ
$32,110 - $47,900
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$25,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$24,900 - $24,900
Ongoing Royalty Fee
9%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
Local Door Coupons offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Local Door Coupons has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs
Veteran Incentives
10% off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
Social media
Website development
Email marketing
On-The-Job Training:
24 hours
Classroom Training:
20 hours
Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:
1