Marble Slab Creamery
Ice cream, frozen yogurt, baked goods
Founded
1983
Franchising Since
1984 (34 Years)
Corporate Address
5555 Glenridge Connector, #850
Atlanta, GA 30342
CEO
Chris Dull
Parent Company
Marble Slab Creamery Inc.
Initial Investment ⓘ
$293,085 - $376,135
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$250,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$100,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$15,000 - $25,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
Veteran Incentives
25% off first-store franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
Loyalty program/app
On-The-Job Training:
39 hours
Classroom Training:
35.5 hours
Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:
8 - 10