Signing out of account, Standby...
- 2023 Franchise 500 Rank
-
#420 Not ranked last year
- Initial investment
-
$333K - $415K
- Units as of 2022
-
367 5.5% over 3 years
Founded in 1983 by Sigmund Penn and Tom LePage, Marble Slab Creamery is known for innovating the frozen slab technique, hand-mixed ice cream, and making a fresh batch of ice cream while using dairy from local farms and premium flavorings from around the globe.
Marble Slab Creamery started franchising in 1984, intending to offer new owners franchise opportunities both in the United States and internationally. Today, Marble Slab Creamery has several hundred franchising outlets worldwide.
While ice cream offered in freshly baked waffle cones is their forte, Marble Slab Creamery has a variety of alternatives, including ice cream cakes, nonfat frozen yogurt, gourmet drinks, and more.
Why You May Want to Start a Marble Slab Creamery Franchise
Enthusiastic potential franchisees may meet with Marble Slab Creamery sales executive assigned in your area to discuss the brand’s business strategies, values, practices, and your own personal strengths and weaknesses as a potential franchisee. This step is a part of the franchising process and is vital to being awarded a location.
Marble Slab Creamery wants committed and very organized individuals who are passionate about the brand, and willing to make significant changes in the food industry. You should be involved in your community, have high integrity, and marketing experience to grow your business.
What Might Make a Marble Slab Creamery Franchise a Good Choice?
The difference between Marble Slab Creamery and other franchises may be its reliance on the quality ingredients: no additives or preservatives, and the customer experience starts from the product to the services. Marble Slab Creamery strives to go beyond customers’ expectations while focusing on helping its staff members and franchisees alike. For this reason, Marble Slab Creamery has created opportunities to fit in many different locations and venues. New business franchisees should expect to run the business operations and hire and train new staff.
Franchisees may be interested in opening a co-branded location. A co-branded location may sell both Marble Slab Creamery goods and Great American Cookies products. The two businesses under one roof could diversify your revenue, reduce overhead costs, and provide a wider range of sweet treats for customers.
How To Open a Marble Slab Creamery Franchise
Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the Marble Slab Creamery franchising team questions.
To be part of the Marble Slab Creamery team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company’s set net worth and liquid capital requirements.
It may be a good idea to speak with an attorney or financial advisor to ensure that you have the necessary financial resources to own and operate a Marble Slab Creamery franchise.
Company Overview
About Marble Slab Creamery
Business Overview
- Franchising Since
- 1984 (39 years)
- # of employees at HQ
- 157
- Where seeking
-
This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.
This company is offering new franchisees worldwide.
- # of Units
- 367 (as of 2022)
Information for Franchisees
Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Marble Slab Creamery franchise.
Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees
Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.
- Initial Franchise Fee
- $15,000 - $25,000
Definition: The initial fee paid to a franchisor to join their system
What you need to know: Found in Item 5 of the FDD, this may be a flat fee, or may vary based on territory size, experience, or other factors.The franchise fee is an up-front (one-time) cost that a new franchisee pays to the franchisor. This fee is usually due at the signing of the franchise agreement and covers the right to use the franchisor's trademarks, name, and related business systems.
- Initial Investment
- $333,285 - $414,935
Definition: The total amount necessary to begin operation of the franchise
What you need to know: The initial investment includes the franchise fee, along with other startup expenses such as real estate, equipment, supplies, business licenses, and working capital. This is outlined in a chart in Item 7 of the FDD, showing a range of possible costs from low to high.
- Net Worth Requirement
- $250,000
Definition: The minimum net worth you must have in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company
What you need to know: Net worth is the value of a person's assets minus liabilities. Assets include cash, stocks, retirement accounts, and real estate. Liabilities include items like mortgages, car payments, and credit card debt.
- Cash Requirement
- $100,000
Definition: The minimum liquid capital you must have available in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company.
- Veteran Incentives
- 25% off first-store franchise fee
Definition: A discount or other incentive offered to military veterans who buy a franchise with this company.
- Royalty Fee
- 6%
Definition: A ongoing fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis.
What you need to know: Most franchisors require franchisees to pay an ongoing royalty fee, which is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD. This fee is typically a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales, but may also be a flat weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Ad Royalty Fee
- 4%
Definition: An going fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis to support advertising or marketing efforts.
What you need to know: This may also be called advertising fee, marketing fee, brand fund fee, and more, but the basic purpose is the same-- to support promotion of the brand systemwide. As with the royalty fee, it is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD, and can be a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales or a weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Term of Agreement
- 10 years
Definition: The length of time your franchise agreement will last.
What you need to know: Franchise terms are typically anywhere from 5 to 20 years in length, but are sometimes instead dependent on factors such as the term of your lease. Once your term is up, you may have the option to renew your agreement, typically for a smaller fee than the original franchise fee.
- Is franchise term renewable?
- Yes
Training & Support Offered
Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.
- On-The-Job Training
- 30 hours
- Classroom Training
- 9 hours
- Ongoing Support
-
NewsletterMeetings & ConventionsToll-Free LineGrand OpeningOnline SupportSecurity & Safety ProceduresLease NegotiationField OperationsSite SelectionProprietary SoftwareFranchisee Intranet Platform
- Marketing Support
-
Ad TemplatesNational MediaRegional AdvertisingSocial MediaSEOWebsite DevelopmentEmail MarketingLoyalty Program/App
Operations
Additional details about running this franchise.
- Is absentee ownership allowed?
- No
Definition: Absentee ownership means that the franchisee does not actively work in the franchise business or manage day-to-day operations.
- Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
- No
Definition: The business can be run from your home and/or a vehicle, and it is not necessary to have a retail facility, office space, or warehouse.
- Can this franchise be run part time?
- No
Definition: This business can be run by the owner on a part-time basis (less than 40 hours per week) and/or as a side business; it is not necessary for the business to be open/run full-time.
- # of employees required to run
- 8-10
- Are exclusive territories available?
- Yes
Definition: An exclusive territory is a fixed area in which you are given the right to operate and in which no other units of the same franchise may be opened.
What you need to know: Territory size may be based on factors such as radius, population size, zip codes, and more. Details can be found in Item 12 of the FDD.
Interested in ownership opportunities like Marble Slab Creamery? Request a free consultation with a Franchise Advisor now.
Franchise 500 Ranking History
Compare where Marble Slab Creamery landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.
Additional Rankings
Curious to know where Marble Slab Creamery ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.
Related Franchises
Are you eager to see what else is out there? Browse franchises that are similar to Marble Slab Creamery.
Baskin-Robbins
Home Helpers Home Care
CycleBar
di'lishi frozen yogurt bar
Related Franchise Content
Catch up on the latest franchise news, trends, and more.
The 5 Items in Your Franchise Disclosure Document That Can Make or Break a Real Estate Deal
This document helps potential franchisees make informed decisions about investing in the franchise.
Gen Alpha Loves Eating McDonald's, Watching YouTube and Disney+, and Telling Their Parents What to Buy at the Store
With birth years starting in 2013, Generation Alpha is already the most plugged-in generation of children yet, developing some strikingly powerful brand affinities before they reach age 9.
Know Before You Buy: These Are The Costs Associated With Purchasing and Operating a Franchise
From initial investments to royalty fees to legal costs, take stock of these numbers before it's too late.
How Kung Fu Tea Became One of Entrepreneur's Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023
Marketing manager Matthew Poveromo explains how the franchise brand is turning Taiwanese bubble tea into a favorite American treat.
How Blingle! Became One of the Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023
Zach Beutler of HorsePower brands explains what it takes to turn a new franchise brand into a glowing opportunity.
Taco Bell Brawl Over a Crunchwrap Supreme Takes Being Hangry to the Next Level
This viral video is perhaps not society's shining moment.