Marble Slab Creamery

Marble Slab Creamery

Ice cream
FREE Franchise Guide!
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
#420 Not ranked last year
See the Full List
Initial investment
$333K - $415K
Units as of 2022
367 5.5% over 3 years
Jump to Franchising Overview

Founded in 1983 by Sigmund Penn and Tom LePage, Marble Slab Creamery is known for innovating the frozen slab technique, hand-mixed ice cream, and making a fresh batch of ice cream while using dairy from local farms and premium flavorings from around the globe. 

Marble Slab Creamery started franchising in 1984, intending to offer new owners franchise opportunities both in the United States and internationally. Today, Marble Slab Creamery has several hundred franchising outlets worldwide. 

While ice cream offered in freshly baked waffle cones is their forte, Marble Slab Creamery has a variety of alternatives, including ice cream cakes, nonfat frozen yogurt, gourmet drinks, and more.

Why You May Want to Start a Marble Slab Creamery Franchise

Enthusiastic potential franchisees may meet with Marble Slab Creamery sales executive assigned in your area to discuss the brand’s business strategies, values, practices, and your own personal strengths and weaknesses as a potential franchisee. This step is a part of the franchising process and is vital to being awarded a location.

Marble Slab Creamery wants committed and very organized individuals who are passionate about the brand, and willing to make significant changes in the food industry. You should be involved in your community, have high integrity, and marketing experience to grow your business.

What Might Make a Marble Slab Creamery Franchise a Good Choice?

The difference between Marble Slab Creamery and other franchises may be its reliance on the quality ingredients: no additives or preservatives, and the customer experience starts from the product to the services. Marble Slab Creamery strives to go beyond customers’ expectations while focusing on helping its staff members and franchisees alike. For this reason, Marble Slab Creamery has created opportunities to fit in many different locations and venues. New business franchisees should expect to run the business operations and hire and train new staff.

Franchisees may be interested in opening a co-branded location. A co-branded location may sell both Marble Slab Creamery goods and Great American Cookies products. The two businesses under one roof could diversify your revenue, reduce overhead costs, and provide a wider range of sweet treats for customers. 

How To Open a Marble Slab Creamery Franchise

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the Marble Slab Creamery franchising team questions.

To be part of the Marble Slab Creamery team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company’s set net worth and liquid capital requirements.

It may be a good idea to speak with an attorney or financial advisor to ensure that you have the necessary financial resources to own and operate a Marble Slab Creamery franchise.

Find Your Perfect Franchise

Company Overview

About Marble Slab Creamery

Industry
Food
Related Categories
Ice Cream, Ices, Frozen Yogurt
Founded
1983
Parent Company
FAT Brands Inc.
Leadership
Taylor Wiederhorn, Chief Development Officer
Corporate Address
9720 Wilshire Blvd., #500
Los Angeles, CA 90212
Social
Facebook, Twitter, Instagram

Business Overview

Franchising Since
1984 (39 years)
# of employees at HQ
157
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.

This company is offering new franchisees worldwide.

# of Units
367 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Marble Slab Creamery franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$15,000 - $25,000
Initial Investment
$333,285 - $414,935
Net Worth Requirement
$250,000
Cash Requirement
$100,000
Veteran Incentives
25% off first-store franchise fee
Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
4%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Take Our Free Franchise Quiz!

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
30 hours
Classroom Training
9 hours
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
8-10
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Take our quick quiz to find your ideal franchise

Interested in ownership opportunities like Marble Slab Creamery? Request a free consultation with a Franchise Advisor now.

Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where Marble Slab Creamery landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Additional Rankings

Curious to know where Marble Slab Creamery ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.

Ranked #420 in 2023

Franchise 500 Ranking

Want to stay updated on the latest franchise news?

Never miss a beat when you sign up to receive our newsletter.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy

Related Franchises

Are you eager to see what else is out there? Browse franchises that are similar to Marble Slab Creamery.

Baskin-Robbins

Ice cream, frozen yogurt, frozen beverages
Ranked #36
Learn More

Home Helpers Home Care

Nonmedical/skilled home care; monitoring products and services
Ranked #422
Request Info

CycleBar

Indoor cycling classes
Ranked #496
Request Info

di'lishi frozen yogurt bar

Frozen yogurt, coffee
Learn More

Related Franchise Content

Catch up on the latest franchise news, trends, and more.

Franchise

The 5 Items in Your Franchise Disclosure Document That Can Make or Break a Real Estate Deal

This document helps potential franchisees make informed decisions about investing in the franchise.

Roxanne Klein

Roxanne Klein

Business News

Gen Alpha Loves Eating McDonald's, Watching YouTube and Disney+, and Telling Their Parents What to Buy at the Store

With birth years starting in 2013, Generation Alpha is already the most plugged-in generation of children yet, developing some strikingly powerful brand affinities before they reach age 9.

Dominick Reuter

Franchise

Know Before You Buy: These Are The Costs Associated With Purchasing and Operating a Franchise

From initial investments to royalty fees to legal costs, take stock of these numbers before it's too late.

Clarissa Buch Zilberman
Franchise

How Kung Fu Tea Became One of Entrepreneur's Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023

Marketing manager Matthew Poveromo explains how the franchise brand is turning Taiwanese bubble tea into a favorite American treat.

Tracy Stapp Herold
Franchise

How Blingle! Became One of the Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023

Zach Beutler of HorsePower brands explains what it takes to turn a new franchise brand into a glowing opportunity.

Tracy Stapp Herold
Business News

Taco Bell Brawl Over a Crunchwrap Supreme Takes Being Hangry to the Next Level

This viral video is perhaps not society's shining moment.

Dan Bova

Dan Bova

See more franchise content
Disclaimer
The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise or business opportunity by Entrepreneur Media. Our listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare opportunities. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise or business opportunity. That should include reviewing the company’s legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees/licensees/dealers.
Updated: December 12th, 2022
For reprints and licensing questions, click here.
Update Your Listing | Submit New Listing