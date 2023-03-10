Founded in 1983 by Sigmund Penn and Tom LePage, Marble Slab Creamery is known for innovating the frozen slab technique, hand-mixed ice cream, and making a fresh batch of ice cream while using dairy from local farms and premium flavorings from around the globe.

Marble Slab Creamery started franchising in 1984, intending to offer new owners franchise opportunities both in the United States and internationally. Today, Marble Slab Creamery has several hundred franchising outlets worldwide.

While ice cream offered in freshly baked waffle cones is their forte, Marble Slab Creamery has a variety of alternatives, including ice cream cakes, nonfat frozen yogurt, gourmet drinks, and more.

Why You May Want to Start a Marble Slab Creamery Franchise

Enthusiastic potential franchisees may meet with Marble Slab Creamery sales executive assigned in your area to discuss the brand’s business strategies, values, practices, and your own personal strengths and weaknesses as a potential franchisee. This step is a part of the franchising process and is vital to being awarded a location.

Marble Slab Creamery wants committed and very organized individuals who are passionate about the brand, and willing to make significant changes in the food industry. You should be involved in your community, have high integrity, and marketing experience to grow your business.

What Might Make a Marble Slab Creamery Franchise a Good Choice?

The difference between Marble Slab Creamery and other franchises may be its reliance on the quality ingredients: no additives or preservatives, and the customer experience starts from the product to the services. Marble Slab Creamery strives to go beyond customers’ expectations while focusing on helping its staff members and franchisees alike. For this reason, Marble Slab Creamery has created opportunities to fit in many different locations and venues. New business franchisees should expect to run the business operations and hire and train new staff.

Franchisees may be interested in opening a co-branded location. A co-branded location may sell both Marble Slab Creamery goods and Great American Cookies products. The two businesses under one roof could diversify your revenue, reduce overhead costs, and provide a wider range of sweet treats for customers.

How To Open a Marble Slab Creamery Franchise

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the Marble Slab Creamery franchising team questions.

To be part of the Marble Slab Creamery team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company’s set net worth and liquid capital requirements.

It may be a good idea to speak with an attorney or financial advisor to ensure that you have the necessary financial resources to own and operate a Marble Slab Creamery franchise.