2021 Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
Initial investment
$105K - $158K
Units as of 2021
2 100.0% over 3 years
Company Overview

About Meld Fitness + Wellness

Founded
2014
Parent Company
TLC Fitness Franchising LLC
Leadership
Micah Logan, CEO

Franchising Overview

Franchising Since
2021 (0 years)
# of employees at HQ
3
Where seeking

This company is seeking new franchisees in the following US states: Alaska, Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, Colorado, District of Columbia, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Vermont, West Virginia, Wyoming

# of Units
2 (as of 2021)

Franchisor Information

Social
Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram
Corporate Address
45 Dan Rd., #125
Canton, MA 02021
Corporate Address: Meld Fitness + Wellness

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Meld Fitness + Wellness franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$40,000
Initial Investment
$104,875 - $158,324
Net Worth Requirement
$100,000
Cash Requirement
$60,000
Veteran Incentives
$4,000 off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

Classroom Training
33 hours
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
4
Are exclusive territories available?
No

Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where Meld Fitness + Wellness landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise by Entrepreneur Media. Our franchise listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare franchise operations. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise. That should include reviewing the franchisor's legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees.
Updated: February 8th, 2021
