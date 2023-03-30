Signing out of account, Standby...
- 2023 Franchise 500 Rank
-
N/R Not ranked last year
- Initial investment
-
$120K - $272K
- Units as of 2022
-
1 0.0% over 3 years
Training for a healthy body may be one of the hardest things to do, which Meld Fitness + Wellness understands. Here, losing weight, building lean muscle mass, and feeling better about yourself while having fun along the way may be realistic.
Founded in 2014 by Micah Logan, Meld Fitness + Wellness is a brand that believes in three values; exercise programming, nutrition, and accountability (E+N+A). The fitness brand designs its programs around the E+N+A formula as the best path towards reaching body goals.
At Meld Fitness + Wellness, customers may appreciate custom-tailored approaches that help them realize meaningful progress.
Since beginning to franchise in 2021, Meld Fitness + Wellness has begun to seek to expand its reach across the United States.
Why You May Want To Start a Meld Fitness + Wellness Franchise
Meld Fitness + Wellness strives to accommodate diverse customer needs with a business model that supports gym-based and online training. Customers may take advantage of the extensive services adopted by the brand, including initial consultation, road mapping, and access to personal trainers. The diversity Meld Fitness + Wellness offers may have the potential to create multiple forms of business for franchisees.
While work experience as a personal trainer is not a requirement, an awareness of fitness trends is valuable for franchisees. Meld Fitness + Wellness embraces the latest trends in the fitness business, including the efficient micro-studio concept where science-backed workouts take flight. Individuals willing to take the leap and embrace change may be a great fit for the Meld Fitness + Wellness brand.
What Might Make a Meld Fitness + Wellness Franchise a Good Choice?
Between its individualized programming, nutrition plans, and accountability from trainers, Meld Fitness + Wellness believes it is a customer-centric brand that upholds best practices. With a business model that accommodates the needs of both staff and customers while maintaining a low overhead, opening a Meld Fitness + Wellness franchise may be an intriguing option for you.
Meld Fitness + Wellness emphasizes competence for all clients and customers, starting with a monitored program. Franchisees should hire competent trainers and staff to keep units running smoothly and ensure that client needs are met. Maintaining great relations with customers and staff can go a long way in realizing the brand's goals.
How To Open a Meld Fitness + Wellness Franchise
To be part of the Meld Fitness + Wellness team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.
Meld Fitness + Wellness strives to be a state of the art brand. To keep the quality top-notch, it provides franchisees with loads of support to ensure they thrive. If awarded a franchise, the brand provides training on its operation model and support for operational and marketing excellence.
As you decide if opening a Meld Fitness + Wellness franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a Meld Fitness + Wellness franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.
Company Overview
About Meld Fitness + Wellness
Business Overview
- Franchising Since
- 2021 (2 years)
- # of employees at HQ
- 3
- Where seeking
-
This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states: Arkansas, Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maine, Michigan, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont, West Virginia, Wyoming
- # of Units
- 1 (as of 2022)
Information for Franchisees
Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Meld Fitness + Wellness franchise.
Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees
Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.
- Initial Franchise Fee
- $40,000
Definition: The initial fee paid to a franchisor to join their system
What you need to know: Found in Item 5 of the FDD, this may be a flat fee, or may vary based on territory size, experience, or other factors.The franchise fee is an up-front (one-time) cost that a new franchisee pays to the franchisor. This fee is usually due at the signing of the franchise agreement and covers the right to use the franchisor's trademarks, name, and related business systems.
- Initial Investment
- $119,875 - $272,324
Definition: The total amount necessary to begin operation of the franchise
What you need to know: The initial investment includes the franchise fee, along with other startup expenses such as real estate, equipment, supplies, business licenses, and working capital. This is outlined in a chart in Item 7 of the FDD, showing a range of possible costs from low to high.
- Net Worth Requirement
- $100,000
Definition: The minimum net worth you must have in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company
What you need to know: Net worth is the value of a person's assets minus liabilities. Assets include cash, stocks, retirement accounts, and real estate. Liabilities include items like mortgages, car payments, and credit card debt.
- Cash Requirement
- $60,000
Definition: The minimum liquid capital you must have available in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company.
- Veteran Incentives
- 10% off franchise fee
Definition: A discount or other incentive offered to military veterans who buy a franchise with this company.
- Royalty Fee
- 6%
Definition: A ongoing fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis.
What you need to know: Most franchisors require franchisees to pay an ongoing royalty fee, which is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD. This fee is typically a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales, but may also be a flat weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Ad Royalty Fee
- 2%
Definition: An going fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis to support advertising or marketing efforts.
What you need to know: This may also be called advertising fee, marketing fee, brand fund fee, and more, but the basic purpose is the same-- to support promotion of the brand systemwide. As with the royalty fee, it is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD, and can be a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales or a weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Term of Agreement
- 10 years
Definition: The length of time your franchise agreement will last.
What you need to know: Franchise terms are typically anywhere from 5 to 20 years in length, but are sometimes instead dependent on factors such as the term of your lease. Once your term is up, you may have the option to renew your agreement, typically for a smaller fee than the original franchise fee.
- Is franchise term renewable?
- Yes
Financing Options
Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.
- Third Party Financing
- Meld Fitness + Wellness has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Training & Support Offered
Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.
- On-The-Job Training
- 2.5 hours
- Classroom Training
- 33 hours
- Ongoing Support
-
NewsletterMeetings & ConventionsGrand OpeningOnline SupportLease NegotiationField OperationsSite Selection
- Marketing Support
-
Ad TemplatesSocial MediaSEOWebsite DevelopmentEmail MarketingLoyalty Program/App
Operations
Additional details about running this franchise.
- Is absentee ownership allowed?
- No
Definition: Absentee ownership means that the franchisee does not actively work in the franchise business or manage day-to-day operations.
- Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
- No
Definition: The business can be run from your home and/or a vehicle, and it is not necessary to have a retail facility, office space, or warehouse.
- Can this franchise be run part time?
- No
Definition: This business can be run by the owner on a part-time basis (less than 40 hours per week) and/or as a side business; it is not necessary for the business to be open/run full-time.
- # of employees required to run
- 4
- Are exclusive territories available?
- Yes
Definition: An exclusive territory is a fixed area in which you are given the right to operate and in which no other units of the same franchise may be opened.
What you need to know: Territory size may be based on factors such as radius, population size, zip codes, and more. Details can be found in Item 12 of the FDD.
Interested in ownership opportunities like Meld Fitness + Wellness? Request a free consultation with a Franchise Advisor now.
