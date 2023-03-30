Meld Fitness + Wellness

Meld Fitness + Wellness

Personal training
FREE Franchise Guide!
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
See the Full List
Initial investment
$120K - $272K
Units as of 2022
1 0.0% over 3 years
Jump to Franchising Overview

Training for a healthy body may be one of the hardest things to do, which Meld Fitness + Wellness understands. Here, losing weight, building lean muscle mass, and feeling better about yourself while having fun along the way may be realistic.

Founded in 2014 by Micah Logan, Meld Fitness + Wellness is a brand that believes in three values; exercise programming, nutrition, and accountability (E+N+A). The fitness brand designs its programs around the E+N+A formula as the best path towards reaching body goals.

At Meld Fitness + Wellness, customers may appreciate custom-tailored approaches that help them realize meaningful progress.

Since beginning to franchise in 2021, Meld Fitness + Wellness has begun to seek to expand its reach across the United States.  

Why You May Want To Start a Meld Fitness + Wellness Franchise

Meld Fitness + Wellness strives to accommodate diverse customer needs with a business model that supports gym-based and online training. Customers may take advantage of the extensive services adopted by the brand, including initial consultation, road mapping, and access to personal trainers. The diversity Meld Fitness + Wellness offers may have the potential to create multiple forms of business for franchisees.

While work experience as a personal trainer is not a requirement, an awareness of fitness trends is valuable for franchisees. Meld Fitness + Wellness embraces the latest trends in the fitness business, including the efficient micro-studio concept where science-backed workouts take flight. Individuals willing to take the leap and embrace change may be a great fit for the Meld Fitness + Wellness brand.

What Might Make a Meld Fitness + Wellness Franchise a Good Choice?

Between its individualized programming, nutrition plans, and accountability from trainers, Meld Fitness + Wellness believes it is a customer-centric brand that upholds best practices. With a business model that accommodates the needs of both staff and customers while maintaining a low overhead, opening a Meld Fitness + Wellness franchise may be an intriguing option for you. 

Meld Fitness + Wellness emphasizes competence for all clients and customers, starting with a monitored program. Franchisees should hire competent trainers and staff to keep units running smoothly and ensure that client needs are met. Maintaining great relations with customers and staff can go a long way in realizing the brand's goals.

How To Open a Meld Fitness + Wellness Franchise

To be part of the Meld Fitness + Wellness team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements. 

Meld Fitness + Wellness strives to be a state of the art brand. To keep the quality top-notch, it provides franchisees with loads of support to ensure they thrive. If awarded a franchise, the brand provides training on its operation model and support for operational and marketing excellence.

As you decide if opening a Meld Fitness + Wellness franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a Meld Fitness + Wellness franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.

Find Your Perfect Franchise

Company Overview

About Meld Fitness + Wellness

Industry
Health & Wellness
Related Categories
Fitness
Founded
2014
Parent Company
TLC Fitness Franchising LLC
Leadership
Micah Logan, CEO
Corporate Address
45 Dan Rd., #125
Canton, MA 02021
Social
Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, YouTube

Business Overview

Franchising Since
2021 (2 years)
# of employees at HQ
3
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states: Arkansas, Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maine, Michigan, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont, West Virginia, Wyoming

# of Units
1 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Meld Fitness + Wellness franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$40,000
Initial Investment
$119,875 - $272,324
Net Worth Requirement
$100,000
Cash Requirement
$60,000
Veteran Incentives
10% off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Take Our Free Franchise Quiz!

Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
Meld Fitness + Wellness has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
2.5 hours
Classroom Training
33 hours
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Grand Opening
Online Support
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
4
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Take our quick quiz to find your ideal franchise

Interested in ownership opportunities like Meld Fitness + Wellness? Request a free consultation with a Franchise Advisor now.

Want to stay updated on the latest franchise news?

Never miss a beat when you sign up to receive our newsletter.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy

Related Franchises

Are you eager to see what else is out there? Browse franchises that are similar to Meld Fitness + Wellness.

Joint Chiropractic, The

Chiropractic services
Ranked #57
Request Info

My Eyelab

Eye care and eyewear
Ranked #100
Learn More

American Freight

Furniture, mattresses, appliances
Request Info

YogaSix

Yoga studios
Request Info

Related Franchise Content

Catch up on the latest franchise news, trends, and more.

Franchise

How to Bring Your Franchise to the Next Level With Marketing Automation

With the impacts of inflation and associated costs of running a business, automation is a powerful solution for streamlining a positive guest experience and overall marketing.

Stephen Gould

Stephen Gould

Business News

'The Worst Nightmare': One Cold Stone Creamery Location Lost All of Its Inventory — and the Meltdown Went Viral

Employees had to pour the ruined product into garbage cans.

Amanda Breen

Amanda Breen

Business News

I Was the CEO of Arby's. I'm Auctioning Off My Texas Mansion with a Lowly $2.5 Million Starting Bid Because My Wife and I Are Getting Older and Neither of Us Wants to Live Here Alone.

The home theater replicates the old Marbro Theatre in Chicago.

Jordan Pandy

Franchise

Everything To Know About Financing Your Franchise

This is it. You're ready to start your franchise journey. Only one thing is left: Finding the money you need.

Laura Tiffany

Real Estate

4 Essentials for Selecting the Perfect Business Real Estate

Marketing for retail, restaurant or other site-critical companies should always begin with meticulously chosen sites: Time-tested ways of picking a winner.

Dan Rowe

Dan Rowe

Franchise

Want to Become a Franchisee? Run Through This Checklist First.

From financing to legal review, we'll cover all the basics before you officially become a franchisee.

Clarissa Buch Zilberman
See more franchise content
Disclaimer
The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise or business opportunity by Entrepreneur Media. Our listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare opportunities. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise or business opportunity. That should include reviewing the company’s legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees/licensees/dealers.
Updated: December 12th, 2022
For reprints and licensing questions, click here.
Update Your Listing | Submit New Listing