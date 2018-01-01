Menchie's
Self-serve frozen yogurt

Menchie's
Self-serve frozen yogurt

About
Founded

2007

Franchising Since

2008 (10 Years)

Corporate Address

17555 Ventura Blvd., #200
Encino, CA 91316

CEO

Amit Kleinberger

Financial Requirements
Initial Investment

$218,325 - $385,158

Net-worth Requirement

$300,000

Liquid Cash Requirement

$120,000

Ongoing Fees
Initial Franchise Fee

$40,000 - $40,000

Ongoing Royalty Fee

6%

Ad Royalty Fee

2%

Financing Options

Menchie's has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following:  startup costs, equipment, inventory

Veteran Incentives

$10,000 off franchise fee

Bio
Menchie's shops offer self-serve frozen yogurt in 100 rotating flavors, including low carb, no sugar added, dairy free, nonfat, gluten free, and kosher options. Founders Danna and Adam Caldwell came up with the company's name from the nickname Adam gave when they were dating. They opened their first store in Los Angeles in 2007, and began franchising a year later.
Cost
Initial Investment: Low - $218,325 High - $385,158
Units

Units (Locations)

Where Seeking Franchisees:

Franchisor is seeking new franchise units worldwide.
Franchise Financing
Using 401(K)/IRA Funds
  • Tax Penalty-Free
  • Debt Free
  • Expert Guidance
Learn More

Related Franchises

See More

Culver's

See More

Baskin-Robbins

See More

Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers

See More

Dairy Queen

See More

Kona Ice

See More

Ben & Jerry's

See More

Dippin' Dots Franchising LLC

See More

Marble Slab Creamery

Franchise Articles

As the Fro-Yo Bubble Deflates, Here is How Menchie's Chef Keeps Things Fresh

As the Fro-Yo Bubble Deflates, Here is How Menchie's Chef Keeps Things Fresh

Frozen yogurt is no longer the hot trend it was five years ago -- but that just motivates Laura Baldwin to keep innovating.
Kate Taylor | 4 min read
Starbucks, Hooters and 10 Other Chains Honoring Veterans With Deals

Starbucks, Hooters and 10 Other Chains Honoring Veterans With Deals

A snapshot of the restaurant and retail chains that are serving up Veterans Day deals to those who have served our country.
Kate Taylor | 4 min read
Could Franchising Help Take Your Business International?

Could Franchising Help Take Your Business International?

Want to make the leap with your business? Here's one way to expand overseas.
Rick Grossmann | 5 min read
A Good Accountant Is Key to a Good Franchise Operation. Here's How to Find One.

A Good Accountant Is Key to a Good Franchise Operation. Here's How to Find One.

Three experts share tips for getting the most out of your CPA.
Stephanie Schomer | 4 min read
How This CEO Built a Fitness Empire of More Than 150 Locations

How This CEO Built a Fitness Empire of More Than 150 Locations

Eric Casaburi, CEO of Retro Fitness, talks about turning one gym into over 150 fitness clubs across the United States.
David Meltzer | 1 min read

Disclaimer

The Franchise 500 is not intended to endorse, advertise, or recommend any particular franchise. It is solely a research tool you can use to compare franchise operations. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing money in a franchise.
Updated: August 4th, 2016
Reprints & Licensing Update Your Listing Submit New Listing
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.