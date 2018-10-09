Midas Int'l. Corp.
Auto repair and maintenance
Founded
1954
Franchising Since
1956 (62 Years)
Corporate Address
4300 Professional Center Dr.
Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410
CEO
Erik Olsen
Parent Company
TBC Corp.
Initial Investment ⓘ
$181,650 - $459,587
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$250,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$75,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$30,000 - $30,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
3-5%
Ad Royalty Fee
3-5%
Midas Int'l. Corp. has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Veteran Incentives
First-unit franchise fee waived
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
Loyalty program/app
On-The-Job Training:
100-120 hours
Classroom Training:
40-72 hours
Additional Training:
In-shop assignment
Number of Employees Required to Run:
9