Mosquito Squad
Outdoor pest control
Founded
2004
Franchising Since
2005 (13 Years)
Corporate Address
2924 Emerywood Pkwy., #101
Richmond, VA 23294
CEO
Chris Grandpre
Parent Company
Outdoor Living Brands
Initial Investment ⓘ
$23,925 - $79,425
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$100,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$50,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$8,125 - $32,500
Ongoing Royalty Fee
$400-$2.2K/mo.
Ad Royalty Fee
$150-450/mo.
Mosquito Squad offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee
Mosquito Squad has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: startup costs, equipment, inventory
Veteran Incentives
$2,500 off franchise fee ($5,000 in May and November)
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
On-The-Job Training:
8 hours
Classroom Training:
32 hours