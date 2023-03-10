Mosquito Squad

Mosquito Squad

Outdoor pest control
FREE Franchise Guide!
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
See the Full List
Initial investment
$153K - $201K
Units as of 2022
235 3% over 3 years
Jump to Franchising Overview

Founded in 2004 and franchising since 2005, Mosquito Squad is one of the larger mosquito and tick control franchises in the U.S. The franchise considers itself to be a pioneer in the field of sustainable mosquito control, claiming its rights to innovating Protective Barrier Treatment.

Possibly just as well-known as their mosquito fighting technique is their mosquito fighting mascot, Dread Skeeter. His mission sums up the company's goals: to help families reclaim their yards, protecting them against the itching and diseases that mosquitoes can spread.

Mosquito Squad has a presence in over 25 U.S. states and has over 200 franchises nationwide. 

Why You May Want to Start a Mosquito Squad Franchise?

You don't need to know everything there is to know about pest control in order to start a mosquito franchise. You will need to procure a state license, but very few Mosquito Squad franchisees actually come from a pest control background.

Mosquito Squad stands by its fight against mosquito-transmitted disease by partnering with Malaria No More. The money earned for Malaria No More goes towards bed nets, education, and malaria tests and treatments to help save lives. Some franchisees have even traveled to Africa with the organization to see first-hand how their contributions have helped.

Mosquito Squad not only supports franchisees through training and other business strategies, but listens to them too. Every year, Mosquito Squad sends out an anonymous survey to discover what areas they can better assist franchisees.

What Might Make a Mosquito Squad Franchise a Good Choice?

Mosquitos likely aren't going anywhere, so wherever there are mosquitos, you'll probably have business. The only downside to relying on Mosquito Squad, or any mosquito and tick control franchise, is the off-season in places where the insects "disappear" for a few months. However, during this time, you can prepare for the next season of mosquitos. 

To be part of the Mosquito Squad team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. You should also prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements. 

 With Mosquito Hunters, you could find yourself joining a company that uses fundraising and charity work to fight mosquito-related issues like malaria. Mosquito Squad values staff members and franchisees who are passionate and enjoy serving others. It's also interested in people who value ongoing education, both for themselves and for customers. 

How to Open a Mosquito Squad Franchise

Mosquito Squad is very thorough and particular about who they select as a franchisee. However, franchise representatives will likely work closely with you to make sure you're a good fit. 

To get started, a representative will get in touch with you and explain how to operate a Mosquito Hunters franchise more in-depth. You'll then speak with other franchisees and decide if you wish to move forward with the process. If you proceed, you will secure your Mosquito Hunters franchise and discuss licensing and staffing requirements. 

Soon you'll be all the buzz in the mosquito fighting world!

Find Your Perfect Franchise

Company Overview

About Mosquito Squad

Industry
Maintenance
Related Categories
Pest Control
Founded
2004
Parent Company
Authority Brands LLC
Leadership
Robert Weddle, CEO
Corporate Address
7120 Samuel Morse Dr., #300
Columbia, MD 21046
Social
Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, YouTube

Business Overview

Franchising Since
2005 (18 years)
# of employees at HQ
742
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states: Alaska, Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Colorado, District of Columbia, Delaware, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Kansas, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maine, Michigan, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, North Dakota, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont, Wisconsin, West Virginia, Wyoming

This company is offering new franchisees in the following international regions: Africa, Asia

# of Units
235 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Mosquito Squad franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$45,000
Initial Investment
$153,410 - $201,035
Net Worth Requirement
$100,000
Cash Requirement
$50,000
Veteran Incentives
30% off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
8-10%
Ad Royalty Fee
$150-$450/mo.
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Take Our Free Franchise Quiz!

Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

In-House Financing
Mosquito Squad offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee
Third Party Financing
Mosquito Squad has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
8 hours
Classroom Training
32 hours
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
Yes
Can this franchise be run part time?
Yes
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Take our quick quiz to find your ideal franchise

Interested in ownership opportunities like Mosquito Squad? Request a free consultation with a Franchise Advisor now.

Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where Mosquito Squad landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Additional Rankings

Curious to know where Mosquito Squad ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.

Veteran

Ranked #125 in 2022

Top Franchises for Veterans
Top Franchises for Less Than $150K

Ranked #85 in 2022

Top Franchises for Less Than $150,000

Want to stay updated on the latest franchise news?

Never miss a beat when you sign up to receive our newsletter.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy

Related Franchises

Are you eager to see what else is out there? Browse franchises that are similar to Mosquito Squad.

ServiceMaster Clean/ServiceMaster Restore

Commercial/residential cleaning, disaster restoration
Ranked #33
Learn More

Pool Scouts

Pool cleaning and maintenance
Ranked #475
Request Info

Destination Athlete

Equipment, apparel, fundraising, and performance solutions for youth, high school, and college athletic teams
Ranked #205
Request Info

Servpro

Fire, water, and other damage cleanup, restoration, and reconstruction
Ranked #8
Learn More

Related Franchise Content

Catch up on the latest franchise news, trends, and more.

Franchise

The 5 Items in Your Franchise Disclosure Document That Can Make or Break a Real Estate Deal

This document helps potential franchisees make informed decisions about investing in the franchise.

Roxanne Klein

Roxanne Klein

Business News

Gen Alpha Loves Eating McDonald's, Watching YouTube and Disney+, and Telling Their Parents What to Buy at the Store

With birth years starting in 2013, Generation Alpha is already the most plugged-in generation of children yet, developing some strikingly powerful brand affinities before they reach age 9.

Dominick Reuter

Franchise

Know Before You Buy: These Are The Costs Associated With Purchasing and Operating a Franchise

From initial investments to royalty fees to legal costs, take stock of these numbers before it's too late.

Clarissa Buch Zilberman
Franchise

How Kung Fu Tea Became One of Entrepreneur's Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023

Marketing manager Matthew Poveromo explains how the franchise brand is turning Taiwanese bubble tea into a favorite American treat.

Tracy Stapp Herold
Franchise

How Blingle! Became One of the Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023

Zach Beutler of HorsePower brands explains what it takes to turn a new franchise brand into a glowing opportunity.

Tracy Stapp Herold
Business News

Taco Bell Brawl Over a Crunchwrap Supreme Takes Being Hangry to the Next Level

This viral video is perhaps not society's shining moment.

Dan Bova

Dan Bova

See more franchise content
Disclaimer
The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise or business opportunity by Entrepreneur Media. Our listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare opportunities. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise or business opportunity. That should include reviewing the company’s legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees/licensees/dealers.
Updated: December 12th, 2022
For reprints and licensing questions, click here.
Update Your Listing | Submit New Listing