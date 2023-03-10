Founded in 2004 and franchising since 2005, Mosquito Squad is one of the larger mosquito and tick control franchises in the U.S. The franchise considers itself to be a pioneer in the field of sustainable mosquito control, claiming its rights to innovating Protective Barrier Treatment.

Possibly just as well-known as their mosquito fighting technique is their mosquito fighting mascot, Dread Skeeter. His mission sums up the company's goals: to help families reclaim their yards, protecting them against the itching and diseases that mosquitoes can spread.

Mosquito Squad has a presence in over 25 U.S. states and has over 200 franchises nationwide.

Why You May Want to Start a Mosquito Squad Franchise?

You don't need to know everything there is to know about pest control in order to start a mosquito franchise. You will need to procure a state license, but very few Mosquito Squad franchisees actually come from a pest control background.

Mosquito Squad stands by its fight against mosquito-transmitted disease by partnering with Malaria No More. The money earned for Malaria No More goes towards bed nets, education, and malaria tests and treatments to help save lives. Some franchisees have even traveled to Africa with the organization to see first-hand how their contributions have helped.

Mosquito Squad not only supports franchisees through training and other business strategies, but listens to them too. Every year, Mosquito Squad sends out an anonymous survey to discover what areas they can better assist franchisees.

What Might Make a Mosquito Squad Franchise a Good Choice?

Mosquitos likely aren't going anywhere, so wherever there are mosquitos, you'll probably have business. The only downside to relying on Mosquito Squad, or any mosquito and tick control franchise, is the off-season in places where the insects "disappear" for a few months. However, during this time, you can prepare for the next season of mosquitos.

To be part of the Mosquito Squad team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. You should also prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.

With Mosquito Hunters, you could find yourself joining a company that uses fundraising and charity work to fight mosquito-related issues like malaria. Mosquito Squad values staff members and franchisees who are passionate and enjoy serving others. It's also interested in people who value ongoing education, both for themselves and for customers.

How to Open a Mosquito Squad Franchise

Mosquito Squad is very thorough and particular about who they select as a franchisee. However, franchise representatives will likely work closely with you to make sure you're a good fit.

To get started, a representative will get in touch with you and explain how to operate a Mosquito Hunters franchise more in-depth. You'll then speak with other franchisees and decide if you wish to move forward with the process. If you proceed, you will secure your Mosquito Hunters franchise and discuss licensing and staffing requirements.

Soon you'll be all the buzz in the mosquito fighting world!