Mr. Electric
Electrical services
Founded
1994
Franchising Since
1994 (24 Years)
Corporate Address
1010 N. University Parks Dr.
Waco, TX 76707
CEO
Mike Bidwell
Parent Company
Neighborly
Initial Investment ⓘ
$97,600 - $234,750
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$35,000 - $35,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
4-7%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
Mr. Electric has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Veteran Incentives
15% off minimum franchisee fee
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
Classroom Training:
58.75 hours
Additional Training:
Regional meetings twice a year; webinars
Number of Employees Required to Run:
2 - 3